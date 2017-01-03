Styles: Craft Lagers

December 2016 - January 2017

By Paul Sullivan

We have finally come to the point where lagers are the last frontier for craft beer. Think about it: in less than 30 years we have come from a time when the only choice was bland mass-market lagers to now where American brewers have invented, reinvented and revived every possible style. There are now beers in all alcohol ranges, made from every conceivable grain, fruit, vegetable, herb and spice that exists, fermented with every type of yeast, and hopped with any combination of the myriad of new hop varieties.

So yes, the only place left to go is lagers, but not the weak imitation that America turned into a national drink. Think European classics like helles, pilsner, Dortmunder, Oktoberfest and more, those deliciously clean, malty, flavorful beers that the mega-brewers dumbed down all those years ago. They are the only beer frontier left, and the resurgence of these long overlooked styles of beer is now underway.

Of course ales aren’t going anywhere, and there are still some unrepentant hopheads out there that reject any lager as boring, but more of us are needing something else to drink along with all of the IPAs that have dominated the beer scene for the last few years. So what has taken so long for this delicious, balanced style of beer to make it to prominence today?

First off, lager brewing takes a lot of time. Lager yeast ferments cold, between 40 and 50 degrees, and as a result needs at least four to six weeks to properly ferment and condition. The word lager means to age in German, and in the days before refrigeration these beers were conditioned in caves that were naturally cold year round. Ales on the other hand are fermented warmer and generally don’t take more than a week or so to finish. So in the time it takes to brew one lager a brewery could produce three or four times as much ale, and make a lot more money. This is all proof of the dedication and commitment it takes to make a real lager.

Lagers are also much harder to brew. Brewers call them naked beers, because the clean flavor and delicate balance make any fermentation flaws stand out, as opposed to ales with fruity esters and high hopping rates that are much more forgiving. Although pilsners can be very hoppy, they have typically used noble hops like German Hallertau and Czech Saaz, which have a clean bitterness with no fruity notes. With the wide array of new hops available though, that is starting to change. Recently India Pale lagers or IPLs have gained in popularity. These have the clean lager flavor but are hopped with newer varieties of hops that have more fruity aromas and flavors. Some breweries are now even producing pilsners with these hops, although others have referred to this emerging style as APL, or American pale lager. But whatever you call it the real mark of a great lager is the solid clean malt character, the delicious bready, crackery base that only comes from cold fermentation and an extended lagering period. This forms the soul of the beer that the noble hops delicately balance against, and when done right it is a thing of beauty.

Recently in the scramble to find more placements for their beers in an increasingly competitive market, many more breweries are now coming out with lagers, especially pilsners. Some are the real deal and some are faux. The latter may look the part but may not use real lager yeast or extended cold fermentation. But the proof is in the flavor. Once you’ve appreciated the real thing it’s easy to tell when a beer doesn’t have the depth, complexity and crisp clean flavor that the traditional methods produce. Appearance matters also, look for a dense creamy small-bubbled head that holds up.

Producing great lagers as well as ales is truly the mark of a brewery that can do it all, and there are many that have been doing this since day one. Some established area breweries that have always brewed lagers are Brooklyn, Victory, Stoudts, and lest we forget, Samuel Adams, who launched over 30 years ago with a lager. Newer breweries doing lagers include Singlecut, Barrier, Threes, KCBC and Suarez Family from NY, Thomas Hooker and Two Roads from CT, and Hill Farmstead and Zero Gravity from Vermont. (and my local, The Alementary in Hackensack – Ed!)

An even more inarguable sign that craft lagers have arrived is the appearance of lager-only craft breweries. Probably the best known is Jack’s Abbey in Massachusetts, but there’s also Trappe Family Brewery in Vermont, Urban Chestnut in Missouri, Folksbier in NYC, and there are more in planning stages scattered through the country. These breweries are truly following their own path by not following all the other new breweries producing juicy IPAs. It’s folks like these that really started the whole craft beer movement back when it wasn’t so easy to buck the trends. Support your local lager breweries!

