PA Brew News 5-4-17

By Bryan J. Kolesar

With the month of May officially upon us and no lack of spring-, almost summer-like, weather taking over much of our region, let's take a look at both some fresh-growth breweries as well as some longstanding favorites across the Keystone state.

The semester is closing out in State College, but Otto's Pub & Brewery still has plenty going on for year-round residents. The brewpub's two patios are open for the season to enjoy the draft lineup, which currently includes Hefeweizen and Maibock Lager. Both are also available in 22-oz bomber bottles. Expect to see another seasonal – Pallet Jack Pale Ale – later this month on draft and in 12-oz bottles. It was bittered with Northern Brewer hops, finished with Simcoes, and fermented with Belgian yeast. Where else can you find Otto's on draft? Not far at all. In the same parking lot as both the brewery and, conveniently, a hotel, is Barrel 21 distillery where all Otto's beers are served in addition to a spirits lineup that includes vodka, gin, light rum, spiced rum, apple eau de vie, white rye, and limoncello.

On Erie's growing beer scene, Lavery Brewing Co. is becoming somewhat of a veteran. The pub has a new chef in the kitchen, Joe Perino, who is featuring a revamped menu that includes house-made margherita pizza, weekly ramen specials, and taco Thursdays. In the brewery, owner/brewer Jason Lavery reported that Mango Mosaic IPA was recently released in 16-oz cans, Imperial French Ale (11.5% imperial saison with Citra, Chinook, and Centennial hops) is coming this month, and number of others are coming down the pike, including Old Pretender Scotch Lager (9.1%), Black Phillip Doppelbock (8.5%), and Boys from County Helles Bock (7%). Looking forward to next year, Lavery expects to grow annual production by approximately 2,000 barrels after increasing from a 10-bbl to 15-bbl brewhouse.

Recall my April update of a to-be-named sour beer being released in May in Easton? Josh Lampe, Chief Operating Officer at Weyerbacher, has reported back that it’s been named Sexy MotherPucker and is "a 7.5% sour ale with bright citrus notes. Amber hued, tangy and dry on the palate, this tart beer nicely balances sour and malt with a late addition of Citra hops to give it a nice citrus kick in both flavor and aroma."

Ben Duncan, owner/brewmaster at Reclamation Brewing Co., shared a few brewsy bits from his 3.5-bbl brewhouse in Butler. First up, Indomitable Imperial Stout is being kegged after spending six months in Woodford Reserve Double Oaked barrels. He's also begun to repurpose the barrels for a sour program, from which the first beers will see light of day later this summer, with a "small-scale bottle release" as well. "One is an imperial stout fermented with Brettanomyces Trois and aged on raspberry and blackberry puree. The second is an imperial IPA that has been fermented with Brettanomyces Trois and aged on apricot puree. "Look for Reclamation at Beers Of The Burgh festival on May 13. Their significant growth has them setting their eyes on expansion with new equipment and ultimately a second location. Keep tabs on their social media and check back here later this summer for more details.

In Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood of Deutschtown, co-owner Amy Yurkovich has an update from Allegheny City Brewing as it nears its first anniversary. Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week recently concluded and they got some great exposure collaborating with Southern Tier, Penn, and Rivertowne breweries. The taproom-only release of Chardonnay Barrel-aged Nova Gose is expected later in May and Chardonnay Barrel-aged Wild Ale with serviceberries in June. With consistent brewing and being able to satisfy taproom demand, the brewery is "now beginning small-scale keg self distribution to Western Pennsylvania restaurants and beer bars. We are also looking to add four more taps in our tap room, which will bring our total taps to 12." Allegheny City will also be at Beers Of The Burgh.

Lou Farrell, head brewer, has a new beer with an interesting back story at Tower Hill Brewery in Chalfont. Tatra Mountain Smoked Ale (5%) is a Grodziskie that uses Polish Lublin hops to provide 45 IBUs. Weyermann Smoked Wheat and hard water gives the beer dry, smoky finish. Farrell calls it a "traditional Polish country beer, very refreshing where the smoked malt is a background flavor, and warm storage adds a winey flavor and great complexity." He obtained this recipe specs from the last brewery making Grodziskie in Poznan, Poland for whom he consulted in 1993. You'll need to act quickly, though, as it's not expected to last long into May. Grab one with pierogi and a plate of shrimp & smoked kielbasa from owner/chef Stan Kreft's kitchen.

Root Down Brewing Co. conducted its first brewday April 30. It was a farmhouse ale that owner Mike Hamara and head brewer Steve Bischoff expect to serve on opening day. When is that, you ask? Too soon to say. May looks to be out of the question, but June is still on the table. Equipment is in place, the taproom’s wood floor has been finished, but work remains in the kitchen, behind the bar, and of course for the final approvals, so stay tuned.

Harrisburg Beer Week recently brought even more exposure to the growing The Millworks in the city's Midtown neighborhood. More tanks are on the way, reports operations manager Patrick Garrity. Really buzzing now with the warmer weather is the Rooftop Biergarten, where a Pig Roast was held with North Mountain Pastures Farm pigs. Just released from the brewery are Triple IPA, Berliner Weiss, Collab Beer (with 12 local breweries and brewed at Pizza Boy, nearby in Enola), Hefeweizen, and an Organic Kölsch.

