Troegs Ramps Up Scratch and Splinter with New Tanks

Preparation for Dear Peter, a sour ale brewed with nectarines, the latest in the Splinter Series, to be released in the fall.

HERSHEY, PA – Eight new 1,000-barrel fermenters arrived at Tröegs this month, giving their small-batch Scratch and Splinter programs room to roam. Last year, Troegs brewed more than 100 new Scratch recipes to serve in their Tasting Room, and for the first time bottles of wood-aged Splinter beers were distributed outside the brewery.

“We’ve been under construction for 20 years,” said Brewmaster and founding brother John Trogner. “And this is the next step in our strong, steady growth. These new fermenters will free up a bunch of our smaller tanks, and that’ll give us the flexibility to meet the demands of core beers that are growing and to dive deeper into creative brewing pursuits like Scratch and Splinter.”

Thanks to the success of beers like Perpetual IPA (up 26% this year), Troegenator Double Bock (up 10%), Nimble Giant Double IPA and our Hop Cycle seasonals, Tröegs is enjoying double-digit growth in 2017 and are looking to crack the 100,000-barrel production mark.