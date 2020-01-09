Two ways to stay “Dry” in January

by Tony Forder

If you are observing Dry January, a public health campaign urging people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January, grab a Clasuthaler! Germany’s Clausthaler has been the pioneer of non-alcoholic beer for over 40 years, and their new dry-hopped non-alcoholic beverage is perfect for your Dry January. Full-bodied and hoppy with hints of malty caramel, Clausthaler Dry-Hopped is a beer connoisseur’s dream. As the first non-alcoholic of its kind, it brings together German craftsmanship, the world’s foremost non-alcoholic brewing technique, and Cascade Hops imported from the USA. This unique combination makes for an unmistakable citrus aftertaste and an amber beer with real character. Compared to Clausthaler Unfiltered, Clausthaler Dry Hopped has a distinctive malty character with a dark golden color. Now available in 6-packs of 11.2 oz. cans nationwide. clausthaler.com

On the flip side, if your resolutions seem old after a few weeks, seek out Heavy Seas first 2020 release from their 15 Barrel Brewhouse – brewed with acai and pomegranate, Dry January Hazy IPA has all the fruity juiciness you desire, without the smoothie bowl. Oh yeah and there’s booze. A lot of it. This 10% IPA has Amarillo, Idaho 7, Mosaic, El Dorado and Citra hops in addition to the fruits. On “Ditch Your New Year’s Resolution Day,” celebrate the Heavy Seas way. Don’t worry, we won’t tell your gym buddies. Available in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery on January 17, 2020 in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans and on draft. hsbeer.com