Upstate NY Feb/March 2017

It’s always seemed surprising that Niagara Falls, NY, an upstate location with a built-in tourist draw, hasn’t had a brewpub or brewery in the modern era. The folks at Buffalo’s Community Beer Works are fixing that: They plan to open a brewery and tavern this summer called Community Beer Works Barrel House. It would be the first brewery to operate in Niagara Falls in 75 years. The Barrel House will be located at 324 Niagara St., in a once thriving nightlife spot formerly occupied by the Press Box tavern. The area has long been neglected, but has recently seen new investment. CBW hopes to open this summer with a 3-bbl system, said CBW president and founder Ethan Cox. About a third of the beers on tap will be brewed on site, with the rest coming from CBW’s core brands out of its main Buffalo brewery. “On-site brewing will be barrel-aged things but also whatever whimsy we feel like indulging,” Cox said. The Barrel House will also have a small kitchen and arcade/video games, he said.

Fresh off a recently enacted New York state law that allows commercial breweries to provide space for amateurs to brew their own – aka “brew on premises” – the first “teaching brewery” opened in North Syracuse. IBU opened in this Syracuse suburb in December. IBU, a regular craft brewery with a tasting room, started with four beers in its rotation: American pale ale (5.5%), a dry Irish stout (4.8%), a German-style hefeweizen (5.2%) and an English mild ale (3.8%).

Starting this spring, it will also be a place where a customer can come in, pay a fee and choose a beer style to make. Owners Mike Mintier and Nick Eldred help pick the ingredients, and using IBU's "professional" equipment, they guide the customer through the brewing of a batch. It will cost about $250 to $300 per class (depending on the recipe). The beer can be bottled or put in kegs. The batch size is 10 gallons, which makes about 4 1/2 cases of 12-oz bottles or two Cornelius (5-gallon soda) kegs.

In Rochester, Three Heads Brewing Co. is now producing a draft amber called 1916 Lager exclusively for the upstate stores in the Rochester-based Wegmans chain that have on-site pubs. It’s a beer brewery co-owner Dan Nothnagle says is a pre-Prohibition style Vienna lager that should have broad appeal to customers and pair well with food. Wegmans has been pairing with local brewers elsewhere as well, including Sly Fox in Pennsylvania.

In the town of Wilson, on the shores of Lake Ontario between Niagara Falls and Rochester, the Woodcock Brothers Brewing Co. has been expanding. It added several fermenters to boost capacity last year, signed up with TJ Sheehan for off-premises distribution and is gearing up to start its own bottling line. Until now, Woodcock Brothers had been using a mobile canning service and only using it for Niagara Lager and its constantly changing experimental pale ale, called XPA. The full line-up, Niagara Lager, XPA, Redhead Amber Ale, Morning Wood Porter and Hoppycock IPA, will soon be available in cans.

In the Rochester suburbs, the fast-growing Stoneyard Brewing Co. of Brockport needed extra brewing capacity, so it’s teaming up with Triphammer Bierwerks of Fairport to increase production. Stoneyard will begin brewing beer on Triphammer's 15-bbl system when space is available, and initial brews made there will be Back Porch Cream Ale, Closers Only Coffee Stout and a couple of Stoneyard IPAs, said Stoneyard head brewer Jeffrey “Oz” Osborne. Stoneyard will continue to use its 2.5-bbl system in Brockport to “pump out new, exciting, and increasingly experimental small batches,” Osborne said. Stoneyard has also signed up with TJ Sheehan Distributing.

In the town of Groton, just outside Ithaca, Summerhill Brewing opened a brewery and tasting room last fall to go along with a working hop farm. The tasting room offers such beers as Millard’s American Light, 5.6%, named after America’s 13th president, Millard Fillmore, who was born in Summerhill. Other beers include Naked Neighbor Amber (5%), Four Foot Drift Apple Wheat (4%), Paper Money IPA (4.1%) and more.

Work has started on a new farm brewery in Port Crane, Broome County, northeast of Binghamton and not far off Interstate 88. Beer Tree Brew Co. will be run by partners Brendan Harder and Chris Rhoades, who told WNBF radio in Binghamton they were inspired by a relative who started a hop farm in nearby Cortland County. Look for Beer Tree to open in 2017.

There's lots of beer news out of the town of Hector, just north of Watkins Glen on the east shore of Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes: Lucky Hare Brewing Co., opened in the summer of 2016 in Hector with a nice view of Seneca Lake. Lucky Hare offers four “core” beers: London Gentleman, an English Extra Special Bitter (ESB); Cezanne, a Belgian saison; Falcon Punch, an India Pale Ale (IPA) with Falconer Flight hops; and Milk Milk, a milk stout. Seasonals and specials come frequently. In December, Lucky Hare opened a kitchen and is offering a menu that includes such items as “pretzels, paninis and a pork sandwich,” co-owner Ian Conboy said. The brewery has grown quickly in its first half year, from a 1-bbl brewing system to a 3-bbl system, with plans for a 15-bbl brewhouse soon.

The Scale House Pub & Brewery just outside Ithaca is expanding with a second location – a farm brewery located on Seneca Lake in Hector. The new Scale House brewery will operate a 7-bbl system, and produce a lineup of eight different beers, owner Steve Fazzary reports. It will also operate as a tavern with a full kitchen. Look for a spring opening. The original location, in the Ithaca suburb of Cayuga Heights, meanwhile, is expanding capacity with seven new fermenters.

Two Goats Brewing Co., also overlooking Seneca Lake in Hector, is adding a kitchen to its brewpub this spring, owner Jon Rodgers reports. For February to March, new beers include Amber Doppelbock (9.6%), Golden Crush Northeast IPA (5.6%), XIPA (6%) and Zestmaster, an American kolsch with orange zest, at 5.3%.

Good Nature Brewing Co. celebrated its 4th anniversary in January by nearing completion on its new and much bigger brewery/tap room just south of Hamilton (and the Colgate University campus). The brewhouse is revving up production with the tasting room and kitchen (serving flatbreads, grilled cheese etc.) to follow. Good Nature currently operates a smaller brewhouse on Milford Street in the village and a tasting room at 8 Broad St. The expansion should boost its production from 1,200 barrels a year to about 7,000 barrels a year.

In Syracuse, the Eastwood Brewing Co. is going dark this winter: Owner/brewer Pete Kirkgasser is rolling out an imperial stout, Kubal espresso stout (made with locally roasted Cafe Kubal coffee), and a robust porter. Eastwood is expanding its production capacity with additional fermenters, and is on tap at Syracuse area beer bars like the Scotch’n Sirlion and Shiftys.

In Dryden, on the road between Ithaca and Cortland, Hopshire Farm & Brewery rung in the new year with Frisky Imp, a 10% imperial stout aged in Heaven Hill bourbon barrels. In early 2017, the brewery takes on an Irish theme, with Barley Stone, an Irish stout, coming out in early January, followed by Fiddlers Grain, a malty Irish red. Hopshire is looking to open its new event room, adjacent to the brewhouse and tasting room, in February, owner Randy Lacey said.

The Empire Farm Brewery, which opened last summer in Cazenovia, set Feb. 1 for the releases of the first bottled version of its Strikes Bock. (Note to lawyers: It’s not “Empire Strikes Bock.”) Later in February, Empire will release its bottled Local Grind, made with coffee from local roaster Cafe Kubal. Both beers have been brewed for several years at Empire’s brewpub in Syracuse’s Armory Square.

In Utica, the F.X. Matt (Saranac) Brewing Co. followed up its German Roots 12-pack of four German-style beers last fall with an Irish-themed 12-pack for spring. The Irish Roots pack featured three bottles each of Irish Lager, Irish Red Ale and Irish Stout, along with Saranac Pale Ale2, described as a citrusy/tropical riff on its pale ale. Also coming this spring is the seasonal S’More Porter (6.2%, aged with chocolate and vanilla).

The Woodland Farm Brewery in Marcy, just north of Utica, celebrated its first anniversary in early January with a beer called Batch 2. It’s a Scottish Wee Heavy (8.6%), and was made in honor of Woodland’s first commercial beer (Batch 1), which was a Scotch Ale. The Wee Heavy has “loads of sweet caramel, strong malt backbone, and subtle chocolate notes,” co-owner and brewer Keith Redhead said.

At 12 Gates Brewing Co. in the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, the celebration of its first anniversary was marked by the release of Grave Concerns Double Stout in 22-oz bottles. Another new release was the Belgian-style Buffalo Tripel, and two new beers in cans: Cherry Vanilla Wheat and Coffee Porter. In just one year, 12 Gates has been successful at getting its beers at several western New York bars and restaurants, along with grocery stores such as Tops, Wegmans, and Consumers Beverage.

In the Southern Tier college town of Olean (home of St. Bonaventure University), Four Mile Brewing has reached new distribution deals that expand its market to about 25 counties, mostly in the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central North Country and Mohawk Valley regions of the state. Four Miles planned an outdoor Winter Fest, featuring an ice bar, on Feb. 18. For March, Four Mile will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the release of its Red Arm Ale (a 5.5 % red ale). Proceeds from that release benefit Mercy Flight of Western New York. Four Mile also has a winter food menu in its taproom, with items such as braised short ribs, crab cakes with dark ale hollandaise, and tuna nachos.

In Tupper Lake, near the Adirondack High Peaks, Raquette River Brewing is self-distributing 22-oz bottles in a few local accounts and welcoming visitors to its cozy and rustic tasting room, which is open year-round. Co-owners Joe Hockey and Jack Lewis offer sampler flights, beers by the pint and growler fills from their tasting room. Arthur’s Southern Style BBQ is a food truck often open during tasting room hours. Raquette River's Pale Ale, IPA and Red Ale are among its best sellers, and there are seasonals such as the Salted Caramel Porter and Imperial Pumpkin.

In the Adirondacks town of Schroon Lake, Paradox Brewery has set its 2017 lineup for the Off Trail Series of “one-off beers.” They’ll include an imperial stout brewed with vanilla beans, Oats & Gose, a dry-hopped kettle sour, and a steam beer brewed with spruce tips, according to brewer Devon Hamilton. Off Trail Series beers are draft only. Other new Paradox releases for 2017 include limited amounts of Beaver Overbite Imperial IPA and Southern Hemisphere Double IPA available in 16-oz cans at the brewery and at select retail locations. Cans of Beaverbite IPA and Paradox Pilsner will be available at the brewery and throughout the Paradox distribution area.

The New York State Brewers Association has named a new slate of board members for 2017, including, for the first time, several women, NYSBA director Paul Leone reports. New board members are Nikki Cavanaugh of Rushing Duck (replacing Vince Vaccaro of Captain Lawrence); Kristen Lyons of Binghamton Brewing (added as an at-large member); Hutch Kugeman of the Brewery at the Culinary Institute of America (added as an at-large member); Kevin Mullen of Rare Form Brewing (replacing Gregg Stacy of Ithaca Beer Co.) and Chris Spinelli of ROC Brewing (replacing Dave Schlosser of Naked Dove). The NYSBA-sponsored New York Craft Brewers Festival will return to the Desmond Hotel in Albany for its 4th year on March 5, featuring 50-plus New York breweries and food sampling from local restaurants.

The Finger Lakes Beer Trail 2017 Winter Passport Program is underway. This year's passport program features three different 'mini' regional passports, each containing over $75 worth of discounts on tasting fees, pints, flights, growler fills, and merchandise, trail president Theresa Hollister said. Priced at $15 each, or $40 for all three, the Passports are valid for use between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2017. For more details and to purchase, go to www.fingerlakesbeertrail.com/passport.

Related Posts via Categories