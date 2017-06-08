Upstate NY Updates 6-8-2017

By Don Cazentre

dcazentre@gmail.com

The national award-winning FLX Table restaurant in Geneva has just one table. The new adjoining FLX Culture House will have just one focus – sour, wild and long-fermentation aged beers. Owners Christopher Bates and Isabel Bogadtke, who’s FLX Table was named the Best New Restaurant for 2017 by 10Best.com, will not run a full-scale brewery. Instead, they will buy wort from nearby breweries in the Finger Lakes area. Bates will add various cultures or yeasts like lactobacillus and brettanomyces and set them aside to ferment and age, making styles like Flemish Red Ales, Berliner Weisses and German Goses. "Ultimately the goal is to make some of the classics like lambic and gueuze,” Bates said. Bates' first batch, a version of a sour Flemish red is already fermenting but will need to age two years before it's released. Other beers may take as long as three years. Some will be blends of different aged beers. Bates hopes to have two "table beers," perhaps including a Berliner Weisse, available before the end of this year. Eventually, he hopes to have a new release every months or so, in bottles and sixtel kegs.

Just outside Seneca Falls, the new Fleur De Lis Brew Works opened in late May. The brewery is owned by brothers Jon Paul and Chris Partee, and their wives, Beth and Jennifer. The farm brewery, about four miles south of the village, will start with such beers as Louis Pasteur Milk Stout, Houblon Terroir IPA, and Uncle Nit's Wit. Eventually, Fleur De Lis expects to have 12 beers on tap in its tasting room (or beer parlour), and supply some local accounts.

Four Mile Brewing in Olean (home of St. Bonaventure University) has released Maple Brown Ale (6%), made with all local hops, malt and maple syrup. “It delivers notes of biscuit, chocolate, and caramel with a soft, smoky, and sweet maple finish,” said Four Mile’s Jarrad Childs. Four Mile also plans a Brew Fest on July 15 and is expanding its distribution into nearby Pennsylvania.

It’s a busy time at Ithaca Beer Co., starting with the ramping up of the canning line. Flower Power IPA is now in 12- and 16-oz cans, and Apricot Wheat in 12-ouncers. New releases for summer include GrassRoots IPA (5.5%, with Mosaic, Sorachi Ace, Citra, Columbus and other hops). Brewery spokesman Gregg Stacy calls it “festivalable” in honor of the annual Grassroots Music Fest held in Trumansburg each July. But that’s just one of the fest-related beers Ithaca has this summer: Fyah IPA (5.1%) is brewed in a limited batch for the first Ithaca Reggae Fest at Stewart Park in Ithaca on June 24. Also look this summer for Hopkist IPA, a “juicy sessionable citrus IPA” at 4.75%. Ithaca Beer Co. is also adding an expanded outdoor beer garden for the summer. Finally, the brewery is also expanding distribution to Maine, New Hampshire, South Shore/Cape Cod in Massachusetts and, by June, to Maryland and Delaware.

In the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, 12 Gates Brewing Co. this spring released two of its beers in 6-pack cans: Cherry Vanilla Wheat and Coffee Porter. 12 Gates also launched Water Mill Pils, and in May, tapped a Saison (5.6%), The Saison “is simply refreshing, bright with a hint of spiciness from the classic Belgian yeast,” said 12 Gates’ Tessa Lowe. Another saison comes in June: Ancient Chaos Dark Saison is expected to debut at the 2nd Annual Rock the Gates near and music fest, held at the brewery June 3. 12 Gates is also sponsoring a contest for the Niagara County Fair Homebrew Competition – the winner of the best IPA will have his or her beer made with head brewer Scott Shuler on 12 Gates 30-bbl system. That beer will be served at the Williamsville taproom and distributed around Erie and Niagara Counties.

In Hamilton, the college town home of Colgate University, the grand new Good Nature Farm Brewery opened in late April. Brewing in the new space, south of the village, had started over the winter and spring saw the opening of the taproom and kitchen, which will have a seasonal and local menu under noted Central New York chef Alicyn Hart; a beer garden is slated for a summer opening. Good Nature, which started in a small brewhouse in the center of Hamilton in 2012, will continue to operate its separate tasting room, the Broad Street Tap Room in downtown Hamilton. Their new canning line is also ramping up, doing Blonde, Non-Stop Hop Onslaught, and Annie in the spring and adding Blight Buster soon. New releases include Fake Tan, a limited batch American pale wheat, and Bavarian Dream, a revamped hefeweizen.

New from the Matt Brewing Co. (Saranac) in Utica: Strawberry Tart (4.8%), a sweet and sour strawberry wheat; Galaxy Monster Double IPA (8%), hazy with flaked oats, Galaxy and Vic Secret hops; Blue Berry Blonde (5%), hazy and unfiltered; and Haus Lager (4.9%), a traditional German Helles. In June, look for Green Thumb Double IPA (8%), a draft-only beer described as “dank, piney, citrusy, and resinous.”

In Marcy, just north of Utica, Woodland Farm Brewery in late May unveiled its latest limited barrel-aged release. It’s actually two versions of its 1st Anniversary beer, Batch 2, a Scottish Wee Heavy (8.6%). The first, called Oak Batch 2, was aged several months in a new oak barrel from the nearby Adirondack Barrel Cooperage. The other, Bourbon Batch 2, spent several months in a second-use barrel from Black Button Distilling. It has previously been used to age Woodland’s No Treason, a smoky altbier.

The newest collaboration between Brewery Ommegang and its sister brewery in Belgium, Liefmans, is Brunetta (5%), a traditional Oud Bruin, or sour brown ale. Ommegang brewmaster Phil Leinhart worked with the master blenders at Liefmans, in Oudenaarde, Belgium, on the beer. “Brunetta is a mild, clean Oud Bruin, well-balanced and with a touch of caramel sweetness from the specialty malts,” Leinhart said. Brunetta is deep amber-brown with a tan head. It has “aromas of raisin, prune, and sweet malts are followed by subtle hints of lactic sourness.” Brunetta is in 4-packs of 11.2-oz bottles and draft.

The Scale House Brewery opened in May in Hector overlooking Seneca Lake. The brewery, a spin-off of the Scale House Pub & Brewery in Ithaca, started with six beers on tap and food menu featuring pizza, quesadillas, panini, and sliders. The next beer up is a Summer Smash (3.5%).

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery on the end of Mirror Lake welcomed a new production brewer, Eban Ploof, while gearing up for summer with these beers: the annual release of High Peaks Hefeweizen (4.9%), a summer favorite at the pub for over 10 years, head brewer Kevin Litchfield notes. Also look for Chugger (4.5%), a summer IPA. Then comes a series of American pale ales paying tribute to Lake Placid’s summer events. They are Rugger, 140.6, Lax & Relax, and Equine-ox.

At LPP&B’s sister brewery, Big Slide Brewery and Public House, warm weather brings Ginger Sour Ale, a kettle soured golden ale; Berliner Weisse (4%), and Ex-Patriot Pale Ale, a kettle soured, dry hopped pale ale, “abundant with flavors of grapefruit and pineapple,” Litchfield says. Also look for Chili Pepper Pale Ale; Jo'Pale, a new cold brewed coffee pale ale, and Giant IPA (8.5%) a New England IPA that will be on tap through the summer.

In Dryden, on the road between Ithaca and Cortland, seasonal beers at Hopshire Harm & Brewery include Hamlet of Varna, a session IPA with Mosaic hops; Brambles, a raspberry wheat; and Zingabeer, a traditional Belgian pale ale with ginger root for a spicy flavor. Hopshire is also bringing back Daddy-O, a strong British pale ale that hasn’t been brewed since the brewery’s opening, owner Randy Lacey said. Hopshire celebrates its 4th anniversary June 17, with food, music and beer.

