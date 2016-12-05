Upstate NY

December 2016 - January 2017

Light Works Gets Go Ahead, Sunoco Moves Ahead With Malthouse

By Don Cazentre

Butternuts Beer & Ale in the small town of Garrattsville is releasing a new line of specialty draft beers as it prepares to “relaunch” its brand at the start of the New Year. New beers include Gravity Wagon Double IPA (8.5%). “The base beer is aged over nine months on leaf hops and then a young ale is blended in before a second dry hop process is applied – creating an exceptionally flavorful aromatic DIPA,” says “Rev” David Ciancio, who is overseeing Butternuts marketing. Also coming soon: Bessie’s Cream Ale (5%), made with corn (of course!) and finishing with a slight malt sweetness. Also look for a new IPA, a German lager and more. The brewery is also producing new artwork for its canned beer line, including its Pork Slap Pale Ale and Moo Thunder Stout.

The Prison City Pub & Brewery in the Finger Lakes city of Auburn is expanding: It’s adding 1,000 sq ft by taking over the basement space below the pub. It will be used as a barrel-aging room and space for more fermenters. Prison City continues to look for a second location to build a larger brewhouse, said owner Dawn Hearn Schulz. “This will tide us over while we look for a new location,” Schulz said. The new brewery probably won’t mean wide distribution. “We’re really looking to service our own taps better,” Schulz said. Brewer Ben Maeso continues to win accolades for his beer: This summer, Paste magazine rated his Mass Riot IPA the best in America.

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., in the old Erie Canal town of Weedsport, recently took home some medals in the 2016 Raise A Glass International beer competition. Its Citra Smash, an American pale ale, won best in class for America Pale Ale. Buster, a German kolsch and the brewery’s flagship, won a silver medal and its Roggenbier won a bronze. Lunkenheimer is run by the husband-and-wife team of Kristen Lunkenheimer-Slocum and Derric Slocum.

War Horse Brewing Co., located within the Three Brothers Winery near Geneva, has officially transformed itself from a contract brewer to a brewery with its own brewhouse. It opened its 15-bbl brewhouse in Geneva in August after eight years having its beer made at CB’s Craft Brewers in Honeoye Falls. One of its first brews was a collaboration with the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls. Proceeds from the beer, Inspiring Ale, benefit the hall’s proposed move into a new home in the Seneca Knitting Mill. Inspiring Ale is a Belgian wit made with coriander, orange peel and rose hips. War Horse’s head brewer is Tony Cordova.

In Buffalo’s Elmwood neighborhood, the Thin Man Brewery combines the firepower of a major local developer, a well known bar owner and a co-founder of one of the city’s other craft breweries. Developer Rocco Termini opened the brewery and pub with Mike Shatzel, best known to western New York beer fans as the owner of the The Blue Monk, an Elmwood bar that closed earlier this year. They hired Rudy Watkins, a co-founder of Community Beer Works, to run the brewhouse. Thin Man – named for the crash test dummy (invented in Buffalo) – focuses on hop-forward beers, Belgian-styles and beers made with wild yeasts.

Always busy, the Southern Tier Brewing Co. near Jamestown in the state’s far southwest corner has these releases for early 2017: Crème Brûlée, an imperial stout brewed with vanilla beans returns to STBC’s Blackwater Series; Imperial Ginger, brewed with lime and agave, makes its debut; 2XOak’d IPA joins the 2X Series for the first time; and Raspberry White is added to the Standard Series. STBC is also debuting its Nu Skool IPA, a West Coast IPA with a tropical twist. The brewery is also completing work on its first satellite brewpub, to open in Pittsburgh near Heinz Field (home of the Steelers) and PNC Park (home of the Pirates).

Stoneyard Brewing Co., in the Rochester suburb of Brockport, is buying a former warehouse on the Erie Canal with plans to turn it into brewery-themed inn. It’s been a busy year for Stoneyard, which also broke ground on a new production brewery in Brockport and opened a beer hall in Rochester’s eastern suburb of Webster.

At Wagner Valley Brewing, inside the Wagner Vineyards winery on Seneca Lake, Brewmaster Brent Wojnowski rolled out a Coffee Porter for fall. It’s available in 6-packs and draft. Wagner Valley also has Skin Deep, a kettle-soured Berliner Weisse-style brewed with Cabernet Franc Rose grape skins.

At Rohrbach Brewing Co. in Rochester, three beers are making their debut in 16-oz cans this winter: Kacey’s Kristmas Ale is a brown ale flavored with cherries. It’s been around for a few years, but this is its first season in cans. Don’t Be Jelly, a peanut butter porter, is a new beer made with chocolate and crystal malts, and “gobs of natural peanut butter,” said Rohrbach marketing manager Bill Greco. Finally, Space Kitty, a Citra Double IPA, is will be canned and become a year-rounder.

In Lake George, the Adirondack Pub & Brewery is still celebrating the gold medal it won at the Great American Beer Fest for its Sour Project Ale. It’s a Belgian-style golden ale aged 12 months in Pinot Noir barrels and inoculated with brettanomyces yeast and lactobacillus to cause souring. It won in the Wood- and Barrel-aged Sour Beer category. New Adirondack releases: Barrel-aged Fat Scotsman (10.5%), a malty scotch ale aged in first-use Kentucky Bourbon barrels; and Imperial Red (8.5%), a ruby red ale with rye and chocolate malts. Also look for the High Gravity Variety Pack, mixing bottles of Imperial Mocha Coffee Stout, Fat Scotsman, Imperial Red, and Dark Legends Oatmeal Cream Stout. The pub is hosting its Funky Ice Fest Jan. 20-22 and 27-29.

At Hopshire Farm & Brewery, in Dryden on the road between Cortland and Ithaca, the expansion that will include a new event room is nearing completion, with opening expected in January. Hopshire’s new releases include the return of Hop Onyx, a black IPA; Boggled, a cranberry saison; and, in December, the spiced holiday ale, 'Round yon Virgil, which has local ginger along with cinnamon.

The Empire Farmstead Brewery in Cazenovia has a new market for its beers, and it’s a little far away. The brewery is now shipping beers to China. The first two draft exports are Slo Mo IPA and White Aphro (a wit beer with lavender and ginger). It also sent over a shipping container with four of its bottled beers: Slo Mo IPA, Skinny Atlas Light, East Coast Amber Ale and a beer it produces in collaboration with a Chinese tea company, Two Dragons Ale (infused with tea). The distribution in China will be handled by Panda Brew, the pioneering Chinese brewer and distributor. The 60-bbl Empire farm brewery opened in June as a spinoff to the Empire Brewing Co. brewpub in nearby Syracuse. Empire is also launching Sweet Fire Chocolate Chili Stout this winter, and its Local Grind coffee ale will be its next bottled release. The brewery hopes its new Apres IPA becomes the unofficial beer for New York state ski mountains.

At the F.X. Matt (Saranac) Brewing Co., in Utica, the limited release seasonal beer is Clementine Pale Ale (5.5%), brewed with clementine, citrus peel, and tangerine. The brewery also released its S’Mores Porter (6.2%), aged with chocolate and vanilla. Looking ahead to spring, Saranac will offer an Irish Roots variety 12-pack, modeled on its German Roots package for the fall. The Irish pack will include pale ale, Irish red, stout and an Irish lager.

Just north of Utica, in Marcy, the Woodland Farm Brewery released bottles of its first barrel-aged beers in early November, according to co-owner and brewer Keith Redhead. LB Lives is an English-style barleywine (9.7%), brewed with local honey and containing “flavors of dark fruit, raisins, plums, and fig,” Redhead said. It comes in two aged versions: One spent time in new oak from the nearby Adirondack Barrell Cooperage in Remsen, and the other came from used bourbon barrels that had held whiskey at Black Button Distilling in Rochester. The other is No Treason, an adambier (9.1%) “with flavors of toasted breads, dark caramel, sweet honey, and smoke character.” It’s in three aged versions: new oak, bourbon barrel and a special single bourbon barrel.

Cortland Beer Co., meanwhile, won’t have to go far to find whiskey barrels in its future: It’s opening a distillery alongside its brewhouse in downtown Cortland. It will make vodka to start, and eventually whiskey, apple brandy and perhaps other hard liquors. It will primarily use barley malt as its base. As with any distillery, Cortland will start with clear or white spirits, like vodka and gin, because they do not need to be aged before they can be sold. It will age brown spirits in 30-gallon new charred white oak barrels, making malt whiskey that will take a full two years to mature.

It took a waiver in state liquor law, but now plans for a craft brewery, beer garden and restaurant in Syracuse's Franklin Square neighborhood are moving ahead. Developer Norm Swanson needed the waiver to proceed with his plans to build the project called Light Works in the former Syracuse Lighting Co. building. That’s because he owns four hotels that have retail liquor licenses, and state alcohol laws prohibit someone who operates retail businesses selling alcohol from also operating a brewery or other alcohol manufacturer. With the waiver, Swanson can proceed with the German-style restaurant and biergarten, along with the brewery and a museum devoted to Syracuse brewing history. Swanson hopes to open the brewery/restaurant in April 2017.

Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown won a GABF gold medal in the Belgian Witbier category for its Witte (5.2%), one of its core traditional Belgian-style ales.

The 1886 Malt House is now under construction in a former Miller Brewing Co. plant in Fulton, about 30 miles north of Syracuse. The malt house will be operated by oil company Sunoco, which already uses much of the former brewery to make corn-based ethanol. When it becomes operational in 2017, the $9.1 million plant will be able to supply more than 2,000 tons of barley malt each year, said Erin Tones, marketing and logistics manager for 1886 Malt. It will be one of the country’s largest suppliers of barley malt to the craft brewing industry. It also plans to sell malt to New York’s craft distillers.

Duane Wilson, a retired electrical engineer from Horseheads near Elmira, is a winner in the 2016 LongShot homebrew competition sponsored by Sam Adams (Boston Beer Co.) Wilson is one of three winners, and will have his American Wild Ale brewed by Sam Adams and released in 2017. The LongShot contest describes it like this: "Duane's mixed-fermentation American wild ale brew leads with an aroma of apricots. Kumquats impart a dry, fruity flavor and the brew finishes with a pleasant, lingering tartness."

