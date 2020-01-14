Winter Beer Nights to Warm You at Barcade

by Tony Forder tony@alestreetnews.com

It’s wintertime and Barcade, The Original Arcade Bar, has picked some different beer treats for their customers on East and West coasts with their Winter Beer Nights.

Strong beers (and barrel-aged) are highlighted at both their Los Angeles location (Highland Park, Jan. 15) and Connecticut (New Haven, Jan 24), but put them side by side and you’ll notice quite a difference in shade.

In LA it’s pale to golden to red:

A Brut IPA inspired by the Sazerac cocktail (7%) from Abita – a Barcade exclusive; Grimm Lilt (6%), a barrel-aged golden sour refermented with cherries; Allagash Helena (7.1%), sour red ale aged with wild yeast; Deschutes has Planete Rouge 2018 (10.2%), sour ale aged in wine and brandy barrels and to put you to sleep and wake you up at the same time Fremont’s Coffee Cinnamon B-bomb (14%), strong ale brewed with cold brew coffee and cinnamon bark.

Meanwhile in New Haven, CT, the offerings will be decidedly on the darker side:

Imperial stouts from Lawsons (Fayston Imperial Maple, 10.2%); Hanging Hills Kompromat 2018; Two Roads Unorthodox (9.2%), aged at Barcade since 2016; and for the coffee lovers Victory Java Cask (14%), aged in bourbon barrels for six months. Also Troeg’s Mad Elf (11%), Belgian strong ale brewed with cherries

These are just a few of the offerings for Barcade’s Winter Beer Nights. Promotions also at Philadelphia (1/16), Chelsea (1/22), Jersey City (1/23), and Brooklyn (1/30).

Donate a Winter Coat and get a Free Beer! (LA excluded).