Yard House Taps a Triple IPA for 20th Anniversary

The Yard House is celebrating 20 years of great food and craft beer by tapping 3 Degrees of Celebration, a Triple IPA brewed in a trifecta partnership with San Diego’s Green Flash Brewing Co. and Alpine Beer Co. The 10.5% brew was tapped nationwide on Dec. 7 at all 65 Yard House locations. The brew is expected to last until mid-January and 22-oz bottles are also available for sale at $10 each. All 65 general managers participated in the brewing in San Diego.

Touted as “three cheers to 20 years,” 3 Degrees of Celebration is an epic brew that consists of three pounds of dry hops per barrel and is a delicate balance of fruity, resinous hop flavors with a sweet malt base. Its golden apricot hue reflects its intense floral and fruity aroma.

Every year Yard House collaborates with a different brewer to create a special Anniversary Beer as part of its Chalkboard Series, which features seasonal and small batch beers that rotate frequently. This year Gregory Howard, director of Beverage Strategy for Yard House and his team traveled to San Diego to create the anniversary beer with the brewers of Green Flash Brewing Co. and Alpine Beer Co. Yard House opened its very first location along the waterfront in Long Beach, California, on Dec. 7, 1996, and was the only restaurant to boast 250 tap handles. As Yard House expanded across the country it helped fuel the craft beer movement by introducing emerging brewers. Each Yard House location averages 130-180 taps with a focus on local and regional beers. For more info, go to yardhouse.com or follow House on Facebook at facebook.com/yardhouse or on Twitter @yardhouse.

