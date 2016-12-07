December 2016 - January 2017

NYC Craft Beer Trends: Can Releases, Collaborations, and Classic Styles

By Cat Wolinski

As we recovered from the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in October, reeling with excitement from the festival’s nearly 4,000 craft beers and 700 craft breweries, one feeling remained once the grain dust settled: pride for New York’s craft breweries, who in a few short years, have risen the ranks to produce some of the best beers in the country. This year’s GABF winners from New York State included Great South Bay Brewery of Bay Shore, Long Island for their Jetty Cream Ale (Honey Beer category); Broken Bow Brewery of Tuckahoe for their Old Split-Foot Belgian Tripel (Belgian-Style Strong Specialty Ale category); Brewery Ommegang of Cooperstown for Ommegang Witte (Belgian-style Witbier category); and Adirondack Brewery of Lake George for their Sour Project Ale (Barrel-Aged Sour Beer category). Congratulations to all the New York winners –we hope to see borough-brewed beers in the ranks next year!

BROOKLYN

In other honorable mentions, Men’s Journal released its annual “100 Best Beers in the World” feature in November, touting three New York City brewers for their world-class creations: Brooklyn Brewery Sorachi Ace (Saison); Threes Brewing Vilet (Pilsner); and Grimm Artisanal Ales Double Negative (Imperial Stout). Brooklyn in the house!

Wartega Brewery is making progress on opening, slating Dec. 1 as a tentative date. Co-owner and head brewer, Merlin U. Ward told ASN he is finalizing with the TTB and licensing, and will be open in Sunset Park, Brooklyn any day now. According to Ward, Wartega will be the first brewery to focus solely on herb, spice and fruit beers in New York City, for both taproom consumption and small batch bottle releases for its Wartega Family membership, beginning next year. Beers to look out for include Pinkerton, an ale brewed with ginger, basil, licorice and molasses; and Zooterkins, a hoppy ale with citrus zest and smoked malts. Wartega also plan to produce whiskey barrel-aged coffee for the Wartega Coffee Project, helmed by co-owner (and Ward’s wife), Mimi Ortega.

Wartega will share its brewing equipment and space with Lineup Brewing, founded by Katarina Martinez, who also plans to be open to the public before the end of the year.

Threes Brewing recently converted its Ninth Street Espresso space into a beer store, offering its own beers as well as bottles and cans from other breweries in addition to the coffee shop. Recent can releases from Threes include SFY (formerly Superf*ckingyawn) Imperial Pale Ale (9.4%) touting tropical, assertive, lush, oily, candied tangerines; and Unreliable Narrator IPA (7.5%), boasting flavors of mango, southern tea, dankness, lychee and snowpine.

Other Half released its collaboration with Trillium Brewing of Boston at the end of October – Like Whoa is a juicy imperial IPA (8.5%) hopped with Motueka, Wai-iti, Galaxy, Topaz, Citra, and Citra Lupulin Powder. November releases included Mosaic + Waimea Imperial IPA; Double Dry Hopped All Citra Everything; and new batches of Hop Showers and Other Half IPA.

Local ingredient proponent, Strong Rope Brewery in Gowanus will celebrate its first anniversary on Dec. 17 with a small cask fest featuring four house brews and six guest beers from local breweries, founder and head brewer, Jason Sahler told ASN. At press time, guest brewers included KCBC, Folksbier, Big Alice, Rockaway, Gun Hill and Sixpoint.

Hazy IPA and berry sour beer darlings, Grimm Artisanal Ales are believed to be opening their brick-and-mortar location at 990 Metropolitan Ave. in East Williamsburg in the near future. New York Craft Beer Guide reported that architects at Kushner Studios have filed paperwork to convert the two-story brick building between Catherine Street and Morgan Avenue into a brewhouse and bottling facility, complete with a ground floor tasting room, second floor tasting room, and seating on the roof. According to a Notice of Public Hearing from the New York City Industrial Development Agency, the projected construction costs are $4.5 million.

Recent bottle and can releases from Grimm have included Field Rotation, a Berliner-inspired ale with clover, rye, oats, and barley (4.5%) brewed in collaboration with Blue Hill farms; Cube Cuvee #2: Orange Bitters Barrel, a blended, barrel-aged sour ale (5.5%); Awoogah IPA (6.7%), featuring Hallertau Blanc and Galaxy hops; and Cherry Raspberry Pop! (4%), a “creamsicle-inspired dessert berliner” brewed with tart cherries, raspberries, vanilla and lactose.

Following the success of its Premiere IPA, Interboro Spirits & Ales of East Williamsburg is amping up its can release cred with two more delicious double IPAs: The Next Episode (8%), brewed with pilsner, Vienna and wheat malts, American ale yeast and hopped with Citra, Galaxy and Cascade; and Bad Meaning Good (9%), a collaboration with Threes Brewing, hopped with Cascade, Amarillo and Galaxy. The new can design is done by The Heads of State, who also designed the Brokelyn Beer Books. Interboro, a brewery and distillery, also released Goodwin Hill Gin bottles in October.

In Bushwick, the Kings County Brewers Collective (KCBC) successfully made it through its first few months with an ever-evolving lineup of tasty taproom selections. New brews include Nightmare on Troutman Street Red IPA (6.5%), brewed on Halloween in collaboration with Bitter and Esters homebrew shop and the Brewminaries homebrew club; Polygon Porter (5.4%), balancing roasty malt sweetness with a bitter finish; and Robot Fish #3, the third in the brewery’s SMaSH IPA series. Due to popular demand, KCBC is also bringing back its Dangerous Precedent IPA (6.8%), which will also be the brewery’s first can release in mid-December. Can artwork is by local artist, Earl Barrett-Holloway.

Also new at KCBC heading into 2017 will be the launch of the Local Talent tap series, featuring small batch collaborations with selected homebrewers and other area creatives. The taproom-only releases will donate $1 per beer to a charity of the guest collaborator’s choice. The first is a collaboration with “local homebrewing hero,” Fritz Fernow, KCBC said.

Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. continues their can campaign, releasing Turbulence Double IPA and Grey Matter IPA in 16-oz cans at the brewery and sister bottle shop, Brouwerij Lane on Nov. 18. Later in the season, on Jan. 2, the Greenpoint-based brewery will be releasing a new version of their Smash Street XPA and re-leasing Turbulence Double IPA, followed by the release of Vert Mont Double IPA and Constant Reassurance Juicy Pale Ale in mid-to-late January.

KelSo Beer Co. (owned by the recently closed Greenpoint Beerworks, not to be confused with Greenpoint Beer & Ale) will be releasing two barrel-aged beers in December that originated in their old location: Raspberry Lambic-Style Ale (4.5%), aged two years on oak; and Barrel Aged Black Walnut Stout (8%), aged two months in Widow Jane barrels.

Co-founder, Kelly Taylor said the husband-and-wife company is continuing the search for a new location, but relying on partnerships with local breweries to keep their liquid flowing for the time being. "Chelsea Craft Brewing, Defiant Brewing Co., and Sly Fox Brewing have been extremely helpful in this regard," Taylor said. You get by with a little help from your friends.

Taylor and fellow brewer, Chris Cuzme will host their second "Beer Trolley With Cuzme and Kelly" tour on Dec. 1. The theme this time is "The Outer Limits,” and will circumnavigate Queens with stops at LIC Beer Project, Bridge & Tunnel, Finback, and SingleCut breweries. Profits of the tour will go to City Harvest.

QUEENS

Ridgewood, Queens still awaits the imminent openings of Evil Twin and Queens Brewery locations, with no updates at press time. In the meantime, Bridge & Tunnel Brewery will be expanding its current draft line capacity from 12 lines to 16, aiming to maintain eight to 10 favorite styles year-round while dedicating remaining lines to seasonal batches, one-offs and guest taps, said co-founder and brewer, Rich Castagna.

As fall fades into winter, Bridge & Tunnel will be pouring their Maple Brown Ale, made with New York State maple syrup; Ol' Gilmartin Milk and Oatmeal Stout; and new beers Ridgewood Grove Oak Aged Golden Ale, and an Imperial Chocolate Stout made with chocolate from a local chocolatier. Castagna also said Bridge & Tunnel’s mug club will officially kick off on Jan. 1. Memberships include one year of 20-oz pours at the 16-oz price; two mug club member parties; a free birthday pour; and of course, an individualized mug, which members can keep at the end of the year. “Less than 40 mugs left, going fast!” Castagna said.

Following the releases of Sour One and Honey Wit in cans, Big Alice Brewing in Long Island City plans to release Date Night, Bro?, a coffee-and-donut stout brewed as a nod to an encounter with an NYPD officer in a laundromat, in mid-December. The beer recipe includes actual donuts and locally roasted coffee from Native Coffee Roasters.

LIC Beer Project continues to roll out can releases as well, with Wildstyle Imperial IPA, Higher Burnin' IPA, and Dutch Kills Kolsch debuting in 16-oz cans in November. The brewery also plans to expand its capacity in the near future.

At Rockaway Brewing in Long Island City, a third version of the Hawaiian Pizza IPA will be released, “chock full of Azaca and Amarillo hops,” said taproom manager, Flint Whistler. The brewery is also gearing up to re-release High Plains Drifter, a bourbon barrel-aged wee heavy Scottish ale. “For the dark winter times,” Rockaway is planning to release an export stout and an imperial stout, the latter of which will be Rockaway’s first. “Details are pending, but we’re [also] planning to do a collaboration brew with our friend Jason at Strong Rope,” he added.

Finback Brewery released two cans at their brewery in Glendale last month: Cell, a dry-hopped IPA (7.5%) brewed with Citra hops; and Chromoscope, an imperial IPA (8%) dry-hopped with Simcoe.

MANHATTAN

Heartland Brewery celebrates the holiday season with the release of its Old Red Nose Ale (5.5%) in December. The annual favorite is a red ale made with cinnamon and orange. Also releasing will be a Special Edition Old Red Nose Ale (8%), available in 22-oz bottles and gift packs at Heartland Brewery locations. In January, Heartland will again release its Not Tonight Honey Porter (6%), a porter made with licorice, honey and molasses; followed by its Double IPA (8%), brewed with "plenty of Galaxy and Simcoe hops."

January will also mark the start of the local brewery program at Heartland Brewery's 8th Avenue location (625 8th Ave. at 40th St.); one rotational tap of local small breweries will be featured at the location, with the initial lineup including beers from KCBC, Bridge and Tunnel, and Big Alice, among others.

BRONX

Gunn Hill Brewing opened a second location, Gun Hill Tavern, at 780 East 133rd St. in Port Morris, making it the second New York City brewery to add a location this year (the first being Rockaway, which added a location last summer). The new tavern will serve lunch, dinner, drinks, and coffee, according to its Facebook page.

Over at the Bronx Brewery, also in Port Morris, a contest to christen the new “No Name IPA” is ongoing through Dec. 31. According to the brewery, “in partnership with Northeast Whole Foods locations, we have kicked off a program to ask people to submit beer names. Beginning now and going through Dec. 31 people can submit once per day for a chance to be among the top 10 finalists who will all win awesome prizes. People can submit via www.namethisbeerwfm.com or via Twitter with #namethisbeerwfm.” The winner will get their name on the beer, $250 worth of gift cards to Whole Foods, and tickets to an upcoming brewery event, Bronx said. The winner will be notified on Feb. 13.

STATEN ISLAND

Celebrating and supporting the oft-overlooked female population of New York City beer community members, Flagship Brewing Co. has started the Women’s Craft Beer Society, a monthly meeting featuring a special female guest speaker in the craft brewery/beer business space. “It's meant to be a fun way for women to try some new beers and learn more about the styles and brewing process,” said Patrick Morse, head brewer at Flagship. The inaugural meeting took place in October, featuring founder/brewer of Lineup Brewing, Katarina Martinez; the next session, scheduled to take place Dec. 8, will feature Lauren Grimm of Grimm Artisanal Ales, Morse said.

Along with showing love for the ladies, Flagship will release a new beer for the holiday season: Flagship Unique Baltic Porter (7.9%), a roasty, strong, dark lager made with Kona coffee beans from Unique Coffee Roasters of Staten Island.

A new brewery is planning to open in Staten Island mid-2017: Kills Boro Brewing Co. The company is co-owned by Sean Torres, a founder of Staten Island's Pour Standards homebrew club; Phil Gardner; Patrick Wade; and Vincent Lima, owner of Craft House at 60 Van Duzer St. in Stapleton. The brewery will be located at 62 Van Duzer St., attached to the restaurant. As is often the case with new breweries, “licensing will take a bit longer than we anticipated,” Torres said.

LONG ISLAND

Barrier Brewing of Oceanside will package their Mortica Russian Imperial Stout, Money IPA and the new Tanto in the 2016/2017 season.

Farmingdale’s Flying Belgian Brewery will be brewing their festival hit, Salvation a La Mode honey beer this winter. The brewery is also excited to be growing its distribution in Long Island; “next stop, Westchester,” said co-owner, Michael Scimeca.

Crooked Ladder in Riverhead has two new winter additions: Pipe Burst Winter Warmer (7.8%), an approachable old-style ale brewed with “loads of caramel malt, some chocolate malt and other sweeter roasted malts,” and raisins; and Ponquogue Porter (6%), an English-style porter that is mild with a sweet caramel backbone, definitive roasted flavors, and a slight noble hop finish, said head brewer and production manager, Stevie Czelatka. Crooked Ladder is also excited to announce that they will be slowly expanding distribution throughout the five boroughs, through SKI, Czelatka said.

Montauk Brewing Co. will offer its Arrowhead Red Ale (5%), released in mid-November, available in cans and on draft through the winter. The beer has a strong malt backbone, sweet caramel finish and low bitterness, and slight fruitiness, said founder, Vaughan Cutillo. Defying the inescapable winter weather, Montauk’s Wave Chaser IPA (6.4%) will be released mid-January, combining four hop varieties for tropical, piney aromas. The beer will be available year round in cans and on draft.

WESTCHESTER/CONNECTICUT

In Elmsford, Captain Lawrence is introducing two new beers: Hudson Valley Harvest Black Raspberry Sour (6.5%), a sour ale made with raspberries harvested from Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, NY and aged in barrels for over a year, slated to be available in 375-ml bottles by the end of 2016 (“they tell you when they’re ready,” said owner, Scott Vaccaro); and 6th Borough Pilsner (5%), a classic pils brewed with Czech lager yeast, yet yielding “decidedly American” flavors, the brewery said. 6th Borough will be available in 12-oz cans and on draft year-round.

Peekskill Brewery debuted a new beer in November, Paramount Pale Ale, “an ode to history and the City of Peekskill.” The beer, named after the iconic Paramount Theatre in downtown Peekskill, is a reformulated version of the first-ever beer brewed by Peekskill.

And in Stratford, CT, honorary local brewing company, Two Roads has announced that it will be expanding its sour and barrel-aging program with a new, 25,000 sq ft facility, located next to its present facility at 1700 Stratford Ave. The Connecticut Post reported that the new space, with a price tag of $12 million, will feature a new brewhouse and storage area for 2,000 barrels, and is set to open to the public in 2018.

