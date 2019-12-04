Sam Adams Winter Classics Variety Pack
With the late Thanksgiving it’s like diving into the deep end of the Holiday Season. You have parties to go to or you’re hosting a get-together, family or otherwise. Let’s talk about beer choices.
You can save a lot of head scratching in the beer store by going with a variety pack. And you can’t do a lot better – on price or variety – than the Winter Classics (12-pack or case) from Samuel Adams.
There’s something for everyone. Classics like Boston Lager and the mildly spiced Winter Lager to holiday favorites like the rich orange-spiced Old Fezziwig and the dark, robust Holiday Porter. The decadent Chocolate Bock and the relatively new easy-going and crisp Sam ’76 Lager complete the selection.
Check out our tasting in the video above!