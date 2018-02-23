Japanese brewing company Asahi Shuzo International has announced plans to open its first U.S. sake brewery in Dutchess County, N.Y. A maker of world-renowned DASSAI premium sake, the company will invest more than $28 million in a vacant building in Hyde Park, N.Y., aiming to produce more than 332,000 gallons of sake annually. The company’s international expansion will create 32 new jobs.

As part of its decision to expand in Dutchess County, Asahi Shuzo will also partner with the Culinary Institute of America on future R&D opportunities, including the development of new curriculum, certification programs, workshops and special events. The partnership will seek to increase the awareness of sake within the United States market.

“When looking for a site to build our first U.S. brewery, we knew we wanted to differentiate ourselves from other sake brewers,” said Asahi Shuzo Chairman, Hiroshi Sakurai. “The proximity to The CIA, located in the heart of the Hudson Valley, is an ideal fit. We are excited to cultivate this new relationship.”

To encourage Asahi Shuzo’s growth in Dutchess County, the Think Dutchess Alliance for Business helped Asahi Shuzo secure the new property and appropriate zoning amendments, along with the Town of Hyde Park. Additionally, Empire State Developmentoffered the company up to $588,235 in performance-based tax credits through the Excelsior Jobs Program.

“We’re proud to welcome Japanese brewing company Asahi Shuzo International to Hyde Park, N.Y.,” said Sarah Lee, CEO of Think Dutchess. “The fact that an international beverage producer has chosen to expand in Dutchess County for its first U.S. location proves how fast-growing and innovative our craft beverage and agri-business industry truly is.”