American Homebrewers Association Announces Winners of 2019 ‘Hill Staff Homebrew Competition’

by ecteam

Caption: James Zorn from the office of Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL, 13th District) and his congressional office brew team celebrate winning the Capitol Hill Staff Homebrew Competition Best of Show award. They brewed an American Pale Ale called “Majestic Sea Cow.”

It’s not all about impeachment in Washington DC. While Representatives have been busy wagging their respective tongues, many of their aides have been involved in more important activities – namely homebrewing.

The American Homebrewers Association® (AHA) presented its fourth annual Hill Staff Homebrew Competition, celebrating the comradery, community, and bipartisanship of craft beer. Individuals and teams of eligible congressional legislative staff and federal employees submitted their homebrewed beers for the chance to receive the coveted Capitol Hill Staff Homebrew Champion Trophy.

The 28 entries were evaluated by an elite group of certified beer judges and professional brewers. Gary Glass, director of the AHA, and John Moorhead, AHA competition manager announced the winners.

“Craft beer is a unifying force and shared passion on Capitol Hill and something we can all agree on,” said Gary Glass, director, American Homebrewers Association. “It is great to see staffers, members, and employees collaborate together to produce unique homebrews that reflect the hometowns and favorite styles of the Capitol Hill community. Congratulations to this year’s winners and thank you to all who participated in the competition.”

Capitol Hill Staff Homebrew Champion (1st place entry from each category competes for trophy):

“Majestic Sea Cow,” American Pale Ale, by James Zorn, Office of Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL, 13th District)

Category 1: Fruit and Spiced Beers

First Place: “Warm Your Noggin Winter Ale,” Winter Seasonal with nutmeg and vanilla, by Jacob Towle, Office of Senate Special Committee on Aging

Second Place: “Coffee Stout,” American Stout with coffee, by Michael Rodgers, Annapolis Homebrew Club, US Capitol Hill Police

Third Place: “Pre-Existing Relationship,” Belgian Triple with chili peppers, by Claudia Urrabazo and Yuri Beckelman, Americus Homebrewers Association, Office of Democratic Whip, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD, 5th District) and Office of Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA, 41st District)

Category 2: Bitter American and English Ales

First Place: “Majestic Sea Cow,” American Pale Ale, by James Zorn, Office of Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL, 13th District)

Second Place: “John Barleycorn’s Extra Special Bitter,” Strong Bitter Ale, by Gray Maxwell, Office of Senator Benjamin L. Cardin (D-MD)

Third Place: “Wheels Up Thursday,” American IPA, by Pierce Wiegard and David Pigue, Office of Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

Category 3: Hybrid/Mixed Ale and Lagers

First Place: “Clear Vision,” Belgian Triple, by Robert Ordway, Office of Senator Mike Braun (R-IN)

Second Place: “Schwartzy,” Schwarzbier, by Adam Link, Office of Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX, 13th District)

Third Place: “Cluster’s Last Stand,” Cream Ale, by Kevin Morris, Office of the Chief Administrative Office (CAO), Acquisitions Management

The House vs. Senate Best on the Hill Award went to the Senate this year. This honor is awarded to the congressional chamber that accrues the most points in the competition by category. The Senate accrued 18 points, the House, 12 points.

More than 16 congressional offices participated in the competition, including the offices of Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD, 5th District), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Benjamin L. Cardin (D-MD), and Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA).