American Homebrewers Association Announces Winners of 2019 ‘Hill Staff Homebrew Competition’
It’s not all about impeachment in Washington DC. While Representatives have been busy wagging their respective tongues, many of their aides have been involved in more important activities – namely homebrewing.
The American Homebrewers Association® (AHA) presented its fourth annual Hill Staff Homebrew Competition, celebrating the comradery, community, and bipartisanship of craft beer. Individuals and teams of eligible congressional legislative staff and federal employees submitted their homebrewed beers for the chance to receive the coveted Capitol Hill Staff Homebrew Champion Trophy.
The 28 entries were evaluated by an elite group of certified beer judges and professional brewers. Gary Glass, director of the AHA, and John Moorhead, AHA competition manager announced the winners.
“Craft beer is a unifying force and shared passion on Capitol Hill and something we can all agree on,” said Gary Glass, director, American Homebrewers Association. “It is great to see staffers, members, and employees collaborate together to produce unique homebrews that reflect the hometowns and favorite styles of the Capitol Hill community. Congratulations to this year’s winners and thank you to all who participated in the competition.”
Capitol Hill Staff Homebrew Champion (1st place entry from each category competes for trophy):
Category 1: Fruit and Spiced Beers
Category 2: Bitter American and English Ales
Category 3: Hybrid/Mixed Ale and Lagers
The House vs. Senate Best on the Hill Award went to the Senate this year. This honor is awarded to the congressional chamber that accrues the most points in the competition by category. The Senate accrued 18 points, the House, 12 points.
More than 16 congressional offices participated in the competition, including the offices of Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD, 5th District), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Benjamin L. Cardin (D-MD), and Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA).