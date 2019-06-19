Bell’s Two-Hearted Gets Homebrewers Vote – Again!

Boulder, Colo. • June 19, 2019 — Zymurgy magazine, the publication of the American Homebrewers Association (AHA), today revealed the results of its 17th annual Best Beers in America survey. AHA members nominated and voted for offerings from more than 7,400 brewers nationwide with Bell’s Two Hearted Ale earning the top spot for the third consecutive year.

“Being selected as a winner for this esteemed list is no small feat. All of this year’s winners showcase exceptional flavors, expertly crafted by some of the greatest talent in the brewing industry,” said Gary Glass, director, American Homebrewers Association. “I’d like to extend congratulations to all of this year’s winners and toast to their exemplary beers favorited by homebrewers and beer lovers alike.”

“It is an honor to once again be awarded the top-ranking spots among so many great breweries and beers. Only the best Centennial hops, a commitment to quality by the entire Bell’s team, and the splendor of our home state are all part of the beauty of Two Hearted Ale. There is one other vital component, the beer lover,” said John Mallett, director of operations, Bell’s Brewery, Inc. “We are truly humbled to be recognized by the finest palates in homebrewing.”

The asterisk (*) indicates the brewery meets the independent craft brewer seal the definition and certification. Learn more at SupportIndependentBeer.com.

Top Ranked Beers:

Bell’s Two Hearted Ale* Russian River Pliny the Elder* Sierra Nevada Pale Ale* Founders KBS (Kentucky Breakfast Stout) The Alchemist Heady Topper* Founders CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)

T7. Founders All Day IPA

T7. Bell’s Hopslam*

T9. Founders Breakfast Stout

T9. WeldWerks Juicy Bits*

Top Ranked Breweries:

Bell’s Brewery, Inc., Comstock, Mich.* Founders Brewing Co., Grand Rapids, Mich. Russian River Brewing Co., Santa Rosa and Windsor, Calif.* Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, Calif. and Mills River, N.C.* Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, Del.* Tree House Brewing Co., Charlton, Mass.* The Alchemist, Stowe, Vt.* Deschutes Brewery, Bend, Ore.* Odell Brewing Co., Fort Collins, Colo.*

T10. Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Paso Robles, Calif.*

T10. Stone Brewing, Escondido, Calif.*

The complete list of “Zymurgy’s Best Beers in America,” top ranked breweries, and results by state is available at HomebrewersAssociation.org.

For homebrewers interested in replicating these winning beers at home, clone recipes can be accessed on HomebrewersAssociation.org. Recipes from previous year’s winners can be unlocked by joining the American Homebrewers Association. With annual memberships starting at $38, members receive unlimited access to medal-winning recipes, a Zymurgy subscription, the magazine by homebrewers for homebrewers since 1978, and more.