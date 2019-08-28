Blue Moon Creator Goes for Cannabis Beer

Keith Villa, the creator of Blue Moon, the Belgian Wit originally brewed by Coors

Brewing Co. which became a national hit, is now pioneering the THC-infused beer

category. After a year in development, CERIA Brewing Company’s CERIA (rhymes

with “area”) dealcoholized cannabis beer, a Belgian-style White Ale called

Grainwave, sold out within its first four hours. It has since become available in

132 dispensaries statewide, with plans to expand to Nevada and California later this

year.

Now Villa’s cannabis brew has become a part of the permanent collection of the

History Colorado Center, the Denver home of the state history museum. The

museum is conducting a contemporary collecting initiative to document and

preserve items related to Colorado’s historic 2012 decision to legalize the private

consumption of marijuana.

Through August 2020 the museum is also featuring Beer Here! Brewing the New

West, a comprehensive exhibition tracking Colorado’s cultural and economic

changes through the evolution of its beer industry.

Recently, Villa, along with his wife, co-founder and CEO Jodi Villa, presented a 4-

pack of First Release Grainwave to James S. Peterson, Assistant Curator for Artifacts.

The presentation included collateral material and imprinted premium items

containing the brand’s distinctive logo showing a modern interpretation of Ceres,

the Roman goddess of the harvest, upon whose head sits a cannabis-leaf and hops

crown.

Keith Villa remarked, “History Colorado Center’s collecting initiative affirms what

I’ve been thinking since leaving Coors in January 2018 – we really are making

history with Grainwave.”

As James Peterson donned white archivist gloves to accept the First Release

Grainwave 4-pack, he said, “This donation could help us tell a more inclusive,

contemporary story about Colorado’s $3 billion craft brewing industry – as well as

its trailblazing cannabis industry. The CERIA 4-pack has the potential to be a great

addition to our collection.”

CERIA’s Grainwave is brewed as a beer with blood orange peel and coriander, then

dealcoholized and infused with a microdosed 5 mg. of fast acting THC that leaves no

cannabis flavor. Sixty-four calorie CERIA is currently available in limited edition 10

oz. (296 ml) aluminum bottles and four-pack cartons. A 10 mg. THC IPA, a 2.5 mg.

THC American Light Lager, and other versions are also in the works.

THC is the key psychoactive ingredient from cannabis plants that affects how one

feels by creating the unique sensation – the “high” – associated with marijuana.

CERIA Brewing has also entered the non-alcoholic (NA) beer market with non-

infused Grainwave NA Belgian White Ale, which will be sold in 12-oz. aluminum

cans. It will initially be available later this summer in Colorado before expanding

into California and eventually nationwide and globally wherever NA beers are sold.

