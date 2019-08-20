The Power of One-Way Kegs

By Chris McEwan, President of Petainer, Americas

There is an interesting phenomenon occurring in the beer sector which is best

described as the ‘squeezed middles’. Those mid-sized breweries that grew rapidly only

to find they are now seemingly stuck between the big brands and the small, more

flexible microbreweries.

The smaller breweries may be eyeing them wondering how best to grow without tipping

into their less buoyant middle size dilemma, and it is indeed a fine balancing act. To

date most game-changing strategies they have adopted have centered around

developing new beers, innovative branding and packaging, through to re-shaping the

beer tasting experience.

But what about the logistical side of a beer’s journey to the consumer’s glass? In truth

this has seen very little change over the years, yet this too is being disrupted and it

may well offer small to mid-sized breweries a competitive edge.

How and where consumers enjoy their favorite brew has been re-shaped by a series of

challenger breweries. Whilst the logistical aspect of a brewery may not be particularly

exciting there are now opportunities for innovative, more nimble logistical solutions to

match these more agile breweries’ growing requirements.

As any brewery owner will know, effectively managing on-going change and remaining

at least one step ahead of the competition is crucial to a thriving organization.

Which is why the advent of intensely flavored beers, for instance, should be seen as

just one of the key drivers for sourcing an alternative to the traditional steel keg.

Steel kegs have of course been around for eons, and few have thought to challenge

them, until recently. Yet a cumbersome steel keg comes with its own handling issues

which start with the need to thoroughly clean them to remove all traces of the last brew

they were transporting. Steel kegs should be completely overhauled at least every five

years yet very few are even tagged and most are continuously used until they are too

damaged to continue.

Over the last few years a range of one-way kegs have started to appear on the market.

As a disruptor in a well-established sector they have had their fair share of teething

problems, yet this has resulted in the serious contenders fine-tuning their offerings

Since one-way kegs are also one-time use, they don’t require cleaning, maintenance

or storage after use. It takes about 11 liters of water to wash one steel keg not to

mention the chemicals and energy outlay to properly sterilize them. Any new beer producer

who does not want to invest in either a keg cleaning system, or a stainless

steel fleet will appreciate this.

However to offer true differentiation the PET keg has had to re-write the storing and

transportation rule book too. There now exists a wide range of one-way kegs which

offer differing benefits, and most of them weigh in at around 10% of the standard steel

keg which means that the shipping cost is reduced as is the carbon footprint. With no

storage, fleet or maintenance issues, neither the all-too-common 20% loss of steel

kegs CFO’s have to somehow deal with every year, bringing economic savings to the

supply chain is now a reality.

Getting back to the taste of your beer, cutting-edge barrier technology and heightened

UV and light protection are just two of the factors that ensure the beer maintains its

integrity and has the same shelf-life as its steel sibling, even at higher temperatures. In

fact an independent expert panel ran a blind test over a 12-month period to ensure the

taste profile remained the same.

There is no doubt that one-way kegs flip fleet management on its head. At a time when

sustainability is on everyone’s mind it might at first appear to be a throw-away option

that does not tick the ecological box. Yet by reducing the carbon footprint and the high-

energy requirement of cleaning alone this solution is already a greener option.

Furthermore these new-age kegs are easy to brand, use standard keg valve fittings, fit

on the same production line, can be filled upright or inverted, enable operators to

actually see the beer in the keg through to reduce foaming and increase speed of

filling. You can start to see why they are gaining traction.

As with any disruptor, it will take heritage breweries some time to switch, however we

are already seeing many who have keg fleets starting to trial the one-way alternatives

to rapidly top up production when needed.

In this era of start-up breweries in particular they offer the flexibility to test the market

with less initial investment. As we continue to launch new beers and develop new and

innovative ways of experiencing them, these could offer a new competitive edge for

those feeling the pinch in the middle too.

