Brewery Openings in Philly, NYC and Beacon, NY

by ecteam

Second location for Dock Street

It’s a new chapter for veteran Dock Street Brewing Co. as they open a second

location in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Dock Street South is a 10,500 sq-ft production facility and taproom situated at 2118

Washington Avenue that serves as an anchor for neighbors in Point Breeze,

Graduate Hospital, Greys Ferry, and beyond. Dock Street President and Co-founder

Rosemarie Certo says the new location marks a new era of expansion for the

beloved brand. “Basically, we are quadrupling our brewing capacity and it also

marks Dock Street’s return to the east side of the Schuylkill since our original

location at Two Logan Square in 1990.”

After a hiatus Certo revived the brand in West Philadelphia when it opened in a

restored firehouse at 50th & Baltimore in 2007.

No. 2 for Industrial Arts

Located at 551 Fishkill Ave, in Beacon, Industrial Arts Brewing Co. will officially

open its “brew deck” and taproom to the public this Thursday, Aug. 15.

“The space is a clean and modern take on our brand and we worked with long-time

Beacon artists for unique bar top and custom-made hexagonal tiles,” said GM Sofia

Barbaresco. “We’ve built a roomy deck filled with German-made beer garden tables

so you can enjoy our expansive mountain views with your brew. The afternoon light

that fills the space has to be seen to be believed.”

While brewing is not yet happening in Beacon, all IA’s beers that are brewed in

Garnerville are there, including their just-released anniversary beer, WEEK 156.

They will have 11 beers on tap to open and several more to come, including some

fun collaborations with other breweries.

The grand opening in Beacon coincides with IA’s 3rd Anniversary, and they will be

having a pizza party at the Garnerville brewery this Saturday, Aug. 17.

Evil Twin on the Horizon

No official date yet (they just postponed a media preview) but Evil Twin New York is

very close to opening its first brick and mortar brewery at 1616 George

Street in Ridgewood, Queens.

Evil Twin’s renowned (former) gypsy brewer Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergso says one of the

goals is to invite some of his former brewery hosts to brew at the new facility. They

include Prairie, Equilibrium, The Veil, Angry Chair, Omnipollo, Other Half, Trillium,

J. Wakefield and Monkish and will be featured in a 12-pack this December. While the

brewhouse has been active for several months, finishing touches to the tasting room

are being completed.

Blue Point Expands into Brooklyn

Blue Point Brewing is opening a new underground location in Dumbo, BK called The

Hull, which is taking over a former burlesque club and sugar factory to create a

unique underground-style brewpub. Found in the basement of Seamore’s, Blue

Point will be teaming up with this sustainable seafood restaurant to present a

unique collaborative food and drink menu, made with the help of Blue Point Chef

Charley Sinden and Seamore’s Chef Chris Cryer.

Blue Point Brewing, acquired by brewing giant A-B InBev in 2014, opened a $2

million plus brewery in Patchogue, LI earlier this year.