Philadelphia Brewing’s Duke Catz now has his own label (as well as Instagram account).

by Gail Kearney gailekearney@gmail.com

Philadelphia Brewing Co. has released Working Cat Pale Ale brewed to pay homage to their hardest-working employee, Duke Catz. Duke was rescued as a stray in Kensington and found his fur-ever home as a working cat at one of Philly’s oldest and largest breweries. In exchange for room and board, his own social media manager, regular meals served on vintage china, and lots of boops, Duke oversees pest control — as well as a myriad of other duties at Philadelphia Brewing Co.

Working Cat is a double dry hopped pale ale brewed with Amarillo and Falconer’s Flight hops, as well as grapefruit and orange peels, which gives the 5% sessionable beer balanced citrus notes with minimal bitterness. This limited seasonal brew is smooth, citrusy and light bodied, and is packed full of aroma. Find it now at these Philadelphia taps: Cherry Street Tavern, MilkBoy South Street, Garage Fishtown, Interstate Drafthouse, Fishtown Tavern, Standard Tap, and others.

Award-winning Sagamore Spirit and Sierra Nevada teamed up to release a new beer, Sierra Nevada Rye Ale. This limited-edition beer is brewed with Maryland-grown rye and aged for six months in rye whiskey barrels from Sagamore Spirit, a waterfront distillery in Baltimore, MD since 2017.

What started as a discussion about trademarks between the Maryland distillery and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, quickly evolved into a discussion about innovation and how the two brands could work together to create an exciting new brew. The result is a crisp but round red ale with distinct notes from Sagamore Spirit’s signature rye whiskey.

That time in the barrel graces Sierra Nevada’s legendary red ale with distinct notes from Sagamore Spirit’s signature rye whiskey, like clove, nutmeg and hints of walnut and brown sugar. The result is a crisp yet round red ale that delivers an herbal and spicy jolt at 10%.

Sierra Nevada Rye Ale is available at select off-premise accounts, including Total Wine stores and on-premise accounts throughout Maryland for a limited time only. sierranevada.com .

Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Co. is set to launch the first locally crafted, artisanal hard seltzer with J’aime Sparked Selzter. Brewed and canned at Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing’s Cherry Hill NJ location, J’aime creates a refreshingly dry and crisp alcoholic seltzer. This new package is slated for year round production and will join the Forgotten Boardwalk’s core lineup of beer offerings such as Funnel Cake Cream Ale, 1916 Shore Shiver IPA, and What the Butler Saw Witbier. The core differential for the brand is its use of cold brew tea. The first flavor to be launched will be Tangerine Rose with Hibiscus and White Tea. Tavalon Tea and Forgotten Boardwalk are continuing to work together towards the development of other flavors and intend to launch new flavors in the near future. Available at the tasting room at Forgotten Boardwalk’s Cherry Hill NJ facility, and on tap at the following locations: Farm and Fisherman – Cherry Hill, Wingcraft – Atlantic City, End of Elm – Morristown, The Mohawk House – Sparta, Midland Brew House – Saddle Brook, The Office Beer Bar & Grill – Ridgewood. In cans at the following liquor stores: Bottle King Locations: Glen Rock, Livingston, Wayne, Hillsdale, Glen Ridge, Ledgewood, Morris Plains, Ramsey, Chatham. Wegman Locations: Cherry Hill, East Hanover, Montvale. Joe Canal Egg Harbor Locations: Fire Road & Black Horse Pike. forgottenboardwalk.com

Heavy Seas Beer is pleased to introduce a brand new offering in 2019 – Sun Burst, a 4.5% sour ale with raspberry and lemon. This limited release will be available in 12-oz cans and on draft starting in July in all states where Heavy Seas beer is distributed. Cool down with a bright burst of tart berry refreshment, with just the right hop bite and a light malt base that’s all beer, and 100% summer. Enjoy a burst of raspberry lemon sunshine! The brewery is also excited to announce the fourth release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse in 2019, En Route, a 6% Brut IPA with yuzu juice. This beer will be exclusively available in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery on Friday, June 21, 2019 in 4 packs of 16-oz cans and on draft. “…an incredibly dry, quenching, hoppy brew with virtually no residual sugar,” says Brewmaster Christopher Leonard. Sunburst: hsbeer.com. En Route release event

Vermont Cider Company and Woodchuck® Hard Cider are excited to partner with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC). In the month of June, Woodchuck will donate $1 of every post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #ChuckLovesATC. They will donate a minimum of $10,000 and up to $15,000. The funds raised will go to helping preserve open areas along the VT portion of the A/T. Woodchuck staff members will also take a day to help maintain an open area with ATC staff members and Trail management partners from the Green Mountain Club. Utilize the hashtag #ChuckLovesATC during the month of June, and make sure to follow Woodchuck’s social channels for more details and updates. Woodchuck Hard Cider is proud to support the Appalachian Trail Conservancy! vtciderco.com appalachiantrail.org

Charter Oak Brewing Co. is now all cans (12-oz-6packs and 16-oz-4-packs for limited releases) and four current core styles have all been modified for more ABV and more robust flavor: Candles Out NEIPA 7.5% – hazy hop monster with citrus aroma, Easy Rider Kolsch – 4.8%, a flavorful, perfect summer beer, Lights Out Stout 8.7% – big Russian Imperial Stout and Brown with Citra – 6.2% a big robust malt bill with robust citra/citrus flavor. NOW AVAILABLE 12-oz 6-packs – their newest core Stubborn Yankee Lager with Citra Hop 6.3% – cold fermented with a robust dose of Citra hops. Please visit their new brewery in Danbury, CT; complete with two brew houses and plenty of capacity to service all of Connecticut. They will continue to introduce dozens of limited releases to support the core brands in both cans and in draft. charteroakbrewing.com

Chatham Brewing, Columbia County’s first and finest brewery in New York’s upper Hudson Valley, has released two brand new beers this spring. Hoperbole New England style double IPA is 8.5% and 55 IBU, and is packed with Citra and Mosaic hops to create a wonderful aroma of fruit with a lush citrusy finish. Hopaganda is the single IPA version of Hoperbole and is also brewed with Citra and Mosaic, however, sits at a lower ABV of 6% and 50 IBU, giving it an incredible gentle mouthfeel without skimping on massive notes of passion fruit and mango. Both beers are double dry hopped to truly maximize the natural flavors of the hops. Both available at the brewery and at bars and beverage centers proudly serving Chatham Brewing products. ChathamBrewing.com