Brew Scoops, March 6, 2020

by Tony Forder

Photo credit: Brewery Ommegang

By Gail Kearney, gailekearney@gmail.com

Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang announced the arrival of Idyll Days Pilsner, an unfiltered Belgian-style lager. In their first foray into lager brewing, Ommegang employs authentic floor-malted barley from the Czech Republic to impart earthier, more rustic flavors than are often found in pilsners, and the beer is fermented with a Belgian lager yeast to give it a cleaner profile with fewer sulfuric notes. Conditioned for 30 days, the result is a mature beer with smooth drinkability. Idyll Days pours a hazy pale straw hue with a brilliant white head, a result of the higher protein level of heirloom malts, which remain unfiltered. Found on tap nationwide and in 4-packs of 16-oz. cans on the east coast. ommegang.com/

Pottsville, PA – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., announced the launch of FLIGHT by Yuengling, a new upscale light beer. It is the “Next Generation of Light BeerTM” from the 6th Generation of the Yuengling family. 4.2% FLIGHT is a crisp, easy-to-drink beer that will complement the brewery’s existing portfolio of brands. Available in 12-oz. bottles across Yuengling’s entire 22-state footprint. Draught will be available in select markets in the second half of the year. yuengling.com

Paso Robles, CA – Firestone Walker Brewing Co. announces the release of three new IPAs. 5.6% El Dorado is a West Coast IPA with a next-generation hop variety from the Pacific Northwest that offers soft stone fruit flavors with notes of tropical melon and pear. Motueka is a hazy 5.6% IPA with a New Zealand-grown hop that delivers punchy flavors of tropical fruit, white grape and lemon zest. 5.9% Luponic Distortion, the 15th release of Firestone’s revolving IPA series, features emerging hops from New Zealand, personally sourced by Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. This unique blend of hops offers explosive fruit flavors of kiwi, lychee and feijoa. Both El Dorado and Motueka are exclusive offerings included in Firestone Walker’s new “Crafted Thru Hops” mixed packs. The 12×12-oz.can and bottle packs also feature Firestone Walker’s single-hop IPAs including hazy IPA Mind Haze, West Coast IPA Union Jack, session IPA Easy Jack (available in the bottle pack only) and Luponic Distortion. The mixed pack and the newest iteration of Luponic Distortion are now available in all Firestone Walker markets. FirestoneBeer.com

Washington, DC – ANXO , a Spanish-style, #applesonly cidery, made right in the heart of D.C., has teamed up with Vermont-based Eden Specialty Ciders to launch Nevertheless Dry Cider (formerly, Nevertheless She Persisted) in honor of Women’s Month. Made from a blend of American, Dutch and French Heirloom apples and fermented with native yeasts in a stainless barrel, 6.9% Nevertheless evokes a floral taste with a hint of minerality. A medium acidity gives the cider a perceived off-dry taste. ANXO purchases apples directly from local farmers and ferments them dry with wine and native yeasts. ANXO ciders are made without any additives, making them naturally low carb, gluten free and completely sugar free. This limited release will be sold in markets across the country. anxocider.com/ edenciders.com/

Boston, MA – Harpoon Brewery is partnering with Boston’s Mike’s Pastry to brew up a limited release beer that pairs this delicious combo in a whole new way: Harpoon Mike’s Pastry Cannoli Stout. The 7.3% beer is made with Mike’s Pastry’s hand-made cannoli shells, cocoa nibs, lactose and vanilla, re-creating the flavor profile of their famed dessert. Cacao and dark roasted malts offer pronounced notes of milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and mocha, while the lactose and vanilla give the beer a creamy mouthfeel and ricotta-like sweetness. Along with some slightly sweet toasted malts, all the specialty ingredients combine to make a complex but perfectly approachable milk stout. Available into early April on draft and in 16 oz. 4-packs at Harpoon’s Boston Beer Hall, throughout New England, and other select markets where Harpoon beers are distributed. To find it near you, check out the Harpoon beer finder.

San Diego, CA – Approaching their 25th anniversary, award-winning AleSmith Brewing Co. raises its glass to its rebranding effort… and an exciting new release for 2020: Forgeberry Ale. With its vibrant ruby color and bold “refreshingly tart” taste, this low-calorie raspberry ale is named after AleSmith’s iconic anvil logo and the massive amount of delicious raspberries used in the brewing process. This is their first year-round fruited offering and follows on the success of RKS; AleSmith’s popular seasonal raspberry gose. A sessionable 4.9% and only 120 calories, this flavorful, well-crafted fruit beer aligns with the preferences of calorie-conscious consumers. Forgeberry is a beer that is refreshing, flavorful and easy-drinking. Currently available in the AleSmith tasting room and in stores throughout AleSmith’s distribution network. alesmith.com/

Baltimore, MD – Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce a new TropiCannon 12-pack can sampler that will feature two brand new variants of the popular 7.25% fruited beer: TropiCannon Pineapple IPA and TropiCannon Mango Lime IPA. The sampler will include six 12-oz. cans of the original TropiCannon Citrus IPA, and three of each of the new varieties. The new offerings will also be available on draft in limited quantities at select locations. The sampler pack will release in mid-late March and continue to be available until September. hsbeer.com

Stratford, CT – Two Roads Brewing Co. takes its mission of “taking the road less traveled” to the skies with the launch of their new-year round IPA. Cloud Sourced is a 6.5% hazy, juicy IPA that has an intense, citrus juiciness balanced with a soft malt core that, as the brand puts it “puts you on cloud nine!” Cloud Sourced is brewed with Cascade, Columbus, Centennial, Simcoe, Chinook and Citra hops. The development of Cloud Source took 8 months to perfect. Cloud Sourced will launch in 6-pack 12-oz. cans as well as on draft in all of Two Roads’ current markets. tworoadsbrewing.com

Chico, CA – Sierra Nevada is diving into 2020 with the release of Fantastic Haze Imperial IPA, a new year-round nationwide offering. Thanks to five hops (Comet, Amarillo, Idaho 7, Azacca, Strata, Chinook) and loads of barley, oats and wheat, Fantasic Haze offers juicy tropical flavors and aromas of mango, melon and citrus at a whopping 9.0%, yet the low bitterness makes it dangerously drinkable. Available at grocery stores in 6-pack cans. sierranevada.com/

Norwalk, CT – Clausthaler, pioneer in non-alcoholic malt beverages for 40 years, announces the newest addition to its lineup – Clausthaler Grapefruit. Brewed in Germany and imported into the US, it is the first grapefruit flavored non-alcoholic blended beer available in the States. It features Clausthaler’s award-winning original beer blended with grapefruit drink with all-natural grapefruit juice for a delicious and refreshing alternative to other non-alcoholic beverage options currently available on the market. As is the case with all Clausthaler brews, a patented process prevents the creation of alcohol and allows the full beer flavor to be maintained, compared to other non-alcoholic beers which removes the alcohol and reduces flavor. Originally developed in 1979, Clausthaler is the first to brew a non-alcoholic beer this way, blazing a new trail and has since been recognized as the most awarded non-alcoholic brewery in the world. clausthaler.com