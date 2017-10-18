They Buy Us, Now We Buy Them

In what might be largely a publicity stunt, The Brewers Association (BA) announced what could be the largest Crowdfunding Campaign in history. The goal of Take Craft Back is to raise $213 billion to buy AB InBev, flipping the script on the global company that’s purchased 10 small U.S. breweries in the last six years.

The BA, publishers of CraftBeer.com, announced the campaign on behalf of the independent brewing community. The BA is very clear about the real dangers of beer consolidation, including narrowing access to raw ingredients and a heavy influence on distribution, which squeeze beer from your small, local brewers off store shelves and off draft lines.

The bottom line is this: The more of the market Big Beer controls, the more of a threat it is to America’s small brewers and your freedom of choice as a beer lover.

When you go to TakeCraftBack.com, you’ll see a video talking about the threat from Big Beer.

“Independent craft brewers refuse to be muscled out by Big Beer,” Andy, the Take Craft Back spokesperson says, “And we are uniting on an unprecedented scale to take on Big Beer and their efforts to make it harder for beer drinkers to find their favorite independent craft beers at their favorite bars, liquor stores and restaurants.”

On the website, you can make a pledge toward the crowdfunding campaign. The campaign will only collect your money if (miraculously and against every possible odd) it hits its $213 billion goal — and the chances of that are nearly impossible; your odds of winning Powerball are higher. But you’ll get some cool merch simply for pledging your support. along with Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. #TakeCraftBack.

As of 10/18/2017, more than 6,300 craft beer supporters had pledged over $2 million. (only $212.8 billion to go!)