Editor’s Blog 10-25-18

By Tony Forder

tony@alestreetnews.com

Rumors radiating from Colorado concern the possibility of Rocky Mountain State Governor John Hinckenlooper running for President in 2020. Hinck, you may recall, was an original founder of the Wynkoop Brewing Co. in Denver which was a forerunner in the revival of city’s LoDo area.

After getting involved in local politics, Hinck was persuaded to run for Mayor of Denver. He won – twice! Next step – Governor of Colorado – he won that twice also. At this year’s Great American Beer Festival the Gov. was awarded a plaque honoring his friendship to the brewing industry, presented by his longtime friend Charlie Papazian, homebrew guru, founder of the GABF and leader of the craft brewing revolution. It so happens Charlie is retiring from his long service with the Brewers Association. How about a running mate for Hinck? That pair could certainly garner some votes in the brewing community!

Brewers who are Iron Maiden fans – punch your ticket now for next April’s Craft Brewers Conference. Bruce Dickinson the lead singer of Iron Maiden, has been tapped to give a keynote speech at the CBC which takes place in Denver April 8-11. Reflecting the usual choice of entrepreneurial speakers, Dickinson, as well as leading the metal band, is a commercial pilot, brewmaster, entrepreneur, and creative business thinker. www.craftbrewersconference.com.

The wait is over in Waitsville, VT. Lawson’s Finest Liquids has opened its long-awaited gorgeous new brewery/restaurant/taproom. Such delights as Sip of Sunshine, Nipple Triple and a host of other brews are now available seven days a week.

Also in Waitsfield, Worthy Burger, the excellent beer bar (with fabulous food) in South Royalton has opened a new restaurant/pub. Worthy is owned by none other than Blind Tiger of NYC fame owner Dave Brodrick.

At the Glenmere brewery in Florida, NY I ran into a guy who told me about Kelsey Grammer’s brewing project up in the Catskills. Named after his daughter Faith American Brewing Co., the operation is poised to brew in Margaretville, but may be contract brewed to start. Indeed a test batch was made at Shmaltz Brewing In Clifton Park before the brewery was sold to Singelcut Beersmiths. The star of Cheers and Frasier has owned property in the Catskills for a number of years.

In the Garden State, Limited Breweries (small) are plowing along despite the recent flap over new tasting room rules that were announced then suspended by the state ABC. Forgotten Boardwalk is celebrating its 4th anniversary with a Ghost Ship Party this weekend. Another Ghost, Ghost Hawk Brewing is nearing opening in Clifton as is Hackensack Brewing Co. in, yes, Hackensack – indeed, a literal stone’s throw from The Alementary – speaking of whom, I recently tried their Escape from Oaxaca, aged for 15months in Tequila barrels – amazing! Montclair Brewing is up and running on Walnut Street in Montclair.