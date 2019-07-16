Groundbreaking, New Brews for New Jersey

by ecteam

Bolero Snort Breaks Ground in Carlstadt

Bolero Snort Brewery has officially broken ground on its new production brewing facility. After six and a half years of brewing at other host facilities, Bolero will soon be making all of their beers in southern Bergen County.

Located at 316 20th St. Carlstadt, in the heart of the Meadowlands and shadow of MetLife Stadium, Bolero’s new home will be a newly-constructed 16,500 sq ft structure, housing a custom built 30-bbl system from Quality Tank Solutions in Wisconsin. The space will also include a tasting room to allowing Bolero to welcome guests in to enjoy pints, flights, and even purchased packaged beer to go for the first time.

Bolero Snort has made a name for itself by developing exciting, innovative, and unique malt beverages of varying styles with a strong focus on balance and approachability. Claiming the Ragin’ Bull as their mascot (and one of their flagship beers), Bolero has impressed fans with their seemingly never-ending pool of Bull related puns to name their beers.

Bolero hopes to be brewing in the facility later this Fall and eyes a late 2019 opening to the public. In the mean time their gypsy-brewed beers can be found throughout New Jersey, as well as the New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston markets. For more information follow them on Social Media or visit www.Bolero.beer for more info.

Lawson’s Finest Liquids is coming to the Garden State

Just in time for summer Sip of Sunshine, Lawson’s Finest Liquids famous flagship beer is will be available in New Jersey. Starting in July, Remarkable Liquids will begin distribution of Sip of Sunshine IPA in addition to the rotating Super Session single hop IPA series and limited specialty beer releases.

“We are thrilled to launch distribution of Lawson’s Finest in New Jersey, where we’ve received countless requests for our beer. The team at Remarkable Liquids shares our commitment to proper handling of the highest quality beer to ensure customers receive it exactly the way the brewery intends – cold and fresh consistently delivering the experience that discerning craft beer drinkers seek,” said Sean Lawson, founding brewer, Lawson’s Finest. “I was born in Red Bank, NJ, and as a Jersey boy originally, it has been a longstanding goal of mine to satiate the thirst of the Garden State,” continued Lawson.

New Jersey craft beer fans can expect regular deliveries of cans and draft beer of both Sip of Sunshine IPA and the Super Session IPA series, a quaffable brew loaded with hops, designed to be light and refreshing with lower alcohol and calories (4.8%, 140 calories), yet having the full hop character of an IPA. Be on the lookout for Super Session #7 in late July, the newest rendition brewed with Idaho 7 hops. In addition, fans can expect limited releases every other month of Lawson’s Finest specialty beers from Vermont, with Scrag Mountain Pilsner in July, Hopzilla Double IPA in September, and Fayston Maple Imperial Stout in November.

Lawson’s Finest has long been a staple of the craft beer industry, with the flagship Sip of Sunshine IPA being one of the most sought-after beers in the Northeast, and their unique maple brews winning multiple medals at the World Beer Cup and Great American Beer Festival. Today, they split brewing operations between their new 34-bbl Waitsfield location and Two Roads Brewing Co. in Stratford, CT where their flagship “Sip of Sunshine IPA” and “Super Session” series are brewed at a larger scale to meet the incredibly high demand. In late 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened their new destination brewery in Waitsfield, VT, offering a world-class experience where fans can enjoy a wide array of brews on tap. The taproom features a soaring timber-frame space, with a selection of local artisanal foods in a family-friendly setting, kids games, a beer garden, and adjacent walking trails. Their retail store offers a full selection of beers and branded merchandise to go.

Remarkable Liquids will be responsible for the distribution of Lawson’s Finest Liquids products throughout the entire state of New Jersey, in addition to the following New York counties: Chenango, Clinton, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie, Warren, and Washington. This effectively completes Lawson’s Finest’s New York State distribution coverage, making the beer available throughout New York and New Jersey where fine craft beverages are sold.

More information about Lawson’s Finest can be found by visiting LawsonsFinest.com, as well as on social media platforms.



Oregon Icon Comes to North Jersey

Kudos to Peerless Beverage for picking up Deschutes, the iconic Oregon brewery. The Garden State became the 32nd state where Deschutes brands will be sold. Peerless Craft Sales Director Brian Quinn said the initial offerings will include long time legends Black Butte Porter and Fresh Squeezed IPA, as well as new additions such as Fresh Haze (Hazy IPA), Lil’ Squeezy (gluten reduced hazy pale ale) & Da Shootz (Bohemian style pilsner). The brands will be available in Peerless distribution area of Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties.

Deschutes Brewery launched in 1988 with such classic brands as Black Butte Porter and Mirror Pond Pale Ale. Based in Bend, OR, they have become known for consistency and quality, brewing a full range of styles. Their barrel-aged brews are also highly sought after.

In 2016 they announced plans to build a brewery in Roanoke, VA with construction to begin this year. However, in the wake of a changing market – many of the larger craft breweries (Deschutes is listed No. 10.) saw flat or declining sales last year – the brewery has delayed its eastern expansion plans. They did however show good faith with the purchase of the property and are keeping their Roanoke taproom open.

For more information on Deschutes Brewing Co. brands, log onto www.peerlessbeverage.com. For local events and other info please email Peerless craft sales director Brian Quinn at bquinn@peerelssbev.com