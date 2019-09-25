Rio’s Mondial de la Biere in Full Flight

by ecteam

By Tony Forder, tony@alestreetnews.com

Every year there are more layers added to the colorful tapestry of Brazilian brewing

culture. And nowhere are they displayed more vividly than at the Mondial de la

Biere festival in Rio de Janeiro.

In its 7th year, the festival, held on Rio’s harbor front at Pier Maua, displayed five

days of Brazil’s kaleidoscopic craft beer scene. There are the big breweries, which

each year offer more and more craft-like brands, either from their own stables, or

from a guest small brewer.

Groupo Petropolis, for example don’t bring their flagship megabrew – Itaipava –

they have separate booths for what has become their craft brand – Petra (Black

Princess), Serra which is their brand new craft brew operation, and Weltenburg, the

German monastic brewery for which they have contract brewed for some time.

There are the midsize brewers like Antuerpia and Mistura Classica who have

embraced the craft beer scene, and who were home to the first wave of gypsy

brewers. There are those first wave gypsy brewers like Hocus Pocus who now have

built their own breweries. And then there’s always a flurry of new gypsies who brew

at new purpose-built gypsy (contract) brewing operations like Lagos and Startup

(Sao Paulo).

If that’s not enough, there are plenty of imports to choose from including a lot of

Belgians from two major importers. On the American front there is Brooklyn, which

is now having some of its beer contract-brewed in Brazil, Lagunitas through owner

Heineken’s large Brazilian influence, and Founders, which has a growing global

presence thanks to its investment with Spanish Mahau San Miguel.

A-B InBev’s now global brand Goose Island had a kiosk, as well as their top two

Brazilian acquisitions, Colorado (Brazil’s first modern age craft brewery) and Wals.

And the food trucks – the outside promenade is dotted with a couple dozen –

separated by the two main stages – from burgers to seafood to mushroom themed to

desserts, pork BBQ, ceviche, tapioca, frites – you don’t have to go hungry.

It used to be that it was only the big breweries that built huge kiosk displays, but

now it seems that even the small ones go in for big stands and large graphics in

Mondial Rio’s convivial carnival atmosphere. Indeed that seems to be a very

Brazilian thing – almost an outgrowth of their mural culture – which extends from

their label art to the kiosk graphics – spectacularly creative and colorful.

And then there’s the people. “The first couple of days the Beer Geeks come seeking

out the specialties. Then the weekend, the masses come to drink and party,” said

show coordinator Gabriel Pulcino. Nearly all the days are sold out, or close to it

(48,000 people over five days). There is a nominal entry fee – about $10 – and from

there tasting by cash card, on average $1.50 and up for a 4 oz pour. There are roughly 100 breweries represent and more than 700 labels. You’ll find cocktails also, with gin becoming a new Brazilian favorite. The September festival is built around one of Brazil’s biggest holidays – their Independence Day – which this year fell on the Saturday. We decided this would be a good day for a break so we went to the beach instead.

The crowd was well behaved, although I did hear rumors about pickpocketers at

work over the weekend. Friday evening the Governor of Rio de Janeiro state walked

through with a large security detail. He was greeted with boos although I was told

he is popular with the breweries because has reduced taxes for them.

Beer styles run the gamut – and then some. Now that the malt and hop supply chains

are better established, you can find whatever is popular in the U.S. – Sours, Juicy

IPAs, Brut IPAs, and yes this year more craft lagers. Thirsty Hawks brewery won a

gold medal for their Kveik IPA, base on the Norwegian yeast which a lot of U.S.

brewers are playing with. Sours have really taken hold in Brazil leading to the

country’s first native style, Catharina Sour, usually with native fruit of some sort.

Sours took four of the 10 gold medals awarded in the MBeer contest. The single

platinum medal went to a caramel porter brewed by Wonderland Brewery.

Three Monkeys Beer has taken things a step further creating a culinary line of

experimental Goses which include food forward brews such as Gazpacho, with

tomato and pickles; Oyster Gose with squid ink and lemon; and Thai Curry with

curry spices and coconut milk. Sundog Brewing has developed a whole line of

recipes base on ancient cultures, from Egyptian and Sumerian to Viking and a

massive 19% Pictish Braggot. Meanwhile Hocus Pocus dazzled with their Stoned

Ape Theory, an imperial milk (pastry) stout with chocolate and bananas.

In Rio itself, more brewery-owned bars are popping up. Overhop has one, as do 3

Cariocas, Motim and Hocus Pocus. Prior to the competition, the judges were

welcomed at a new brewpub, Narreal. Even on the promenades of Copacabana and

Ipanema beaches you can spot a Colorado and a Wals cafe/kiosk which hitherto had

been dominated by the major brands like Skol, Antarctica and Brahma.

Across the bay in Nitteroi a new brewery, Masterpiece, is nearing completion.

Complete with solar panels and rainwater collection, they are aiming to be one of

the most sustainable breweries in Brazil, if not the world. Director Andre Valle told

me that after their equipment installation comes “the real hell of Brazil” –

permitting and red tape.

Lagos, a brewery which I visited two years ago, built as a gypsy (contract) brewing

facility in Saquarema, 2.5 hours up the coast from Rio, or 30 mins by helicopter, is

doing well with several of their clients represented at the Mondial. When they

opened, they said they would never brew a Lagos brand. Instead they developed a

new brand, Enseada, concentrating on lagers, and hired a sailing boat to promote it

at the festival. Unfortunately that was before I arrived in town.

Another similar setup, Startup Brewing, made the trip up from Sao Paulo. They not

only have developed their own brand, but also invested in some of their gypsy client

brands.

Maybe a trip to Rio de Janeiro is in your future – Ale Street News still has a proposed

tour on the backburner. Mondial de la Biere Rio 2020 is slated for Sept. 10-13.

The Mondial de la biere originated in Montreal in 1994. It was brought to Brazil in

2013 in cooperation with GL events.

https://festivalmondialbiere.qc.ca/

https://mondialdelabiererio.com