Quibbles and Bits in London

by ecteam

by Warren “BeerSensei” Monteiro

Gently, gently, don’t spank them too hard, cautions the angel of my right shoulder to

the bad boy on my left. It’s London Beer Week, parenthesized by the Great British Beer

Festival and the London Craft Brewers Festival. You’ll feel better soon. Falling back from

those beastly historic highs, London’s cool and palatable in August. I love these events.

So why my discontent?

I want things to evolve faster. London’s beer scene has been marred for many years by

internecine conflict between cask and (gasp!) keg beer. CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale),

the monster lobbying entity and festival champion of real ale (read “cask”), has

maintained that beer dispensed with CO2 (read “keg”) isn’t “real”. But there’s been a

meta-shift in the beer world here, particularly the colossal success of styles never found

on cask like NEIPA’s and sours, has CAMRA flailing around to somehow get on board and

keep their principles.

So this year a sizeable sector of the Great British Beer Festival was devoted to “craft keg

beer”. It was the hit of the Festival, with lines of drinkers milling around brewers like

Tiny Rebel, Siren, Magic Hat, Wild Beer, and a wall of other unique tastes. The point was

driven further home by displaying an ecological crushable keg machine that really

worked. My distress? I hope it hasn’t come too late.

I’m not frowning too much that the Champion Beer of Britain retro-ed to a tame but

tasty Best Bitter. Surrey Hills Shere Drop (4.2% abv) carries vanilla, honey and caramel

notes through to a fine short, dry finish. But to my great dismay it beat out Winter

Champion Lacon’s Audit Ale (8.0%), a superior brew.

That said, all the runners-up were sharp and strongly defined, especially

Oakham Citra (4.2%) and Grey Trees Afghan Pale (5.4%) – both really IPA’s! Yes, I’m

growling again. U.S. style IPA has been digging in here in London for nearly a decade. It’s

easy to find several tasty NEIPA’s down on the Bermondsey Mile. Yet to this day, IPA is

still not considered a judging style by the Campaign for Real Ale. This stodginess has got

to melt away. This is not a good time for retreat to the 19 th Century. It’s a style! Come

on! Join the 21st century. It’s also a fact that real ale taps in London are shrinking fast,

replaced by sparkling keg beer designed to catch younger drinkers chasing U.S. styles.

The same drinkers, in fact, that I met at the end of the week at the London Craft

Brewers Festival.

I have to say, if you must choose, this is the event to embrace. Tobacco Wharf, in the

East End, sported a base of UK craft keg beers surrounded by an array of international

selections designed to keep our radar up. Hundreds of beers from 80+ brewers kept us

busy. And the beauty part was the pay-once for all you can sample heartiness that you

get in the U.S., but sadly not at real ale festivals. A reasonable £40-45 got four+ hours’

worth of unlimited 150-ml pours of too many styles to contemplate to a well-behaved

young crowd. LCBF has swelled to over 10,000 attendees, a rising challenge to, shall we

say, other festivals.

Some standouts: Fierce Beers & Spirits (Edinburgh) blended beer cocktails: Razz Gin,

Rum Slushies and a concoction that tasted just as it was named: Kit Kat. Sweden’s

Dugges/Deer Beer Port Stout (13%) with plum spices dazzled. The U.S. was no slouch

either here with two stunning barrel aged sours from Cascade: Brunch Line, adding

Chardonnay Juice (9.7%) and One Way or Another (7.7%) with Marionberries and Meyer

Lemon zest. Fullers again sponsored their Cask Yard and featured a Wild Card

collaboration Rhubarb Gose (3.3%) and delicious Fullers Imperial Stout (10.7%), also

available in bottles. Only dent in the armor was the lousy connection for the Android

app. Fix it, please!

Here’s one more curmudgeonly yip. GBBF is getting beyond the wallet of the average

punter. The price of pints this year exceeded the price of some of the same beers on the

street, which in London means New York prices. This is particularly abused with the new

trend of third pints. (about 6 ounces). Really high test ales can run over £5 for that 6

ounce pour. This works until you realize it’s nearly $20 for an English pint. Gotta be

tough on those country folk who save up all year for this event. Hmmm.

Finally, better news. It’s a good year to wave our tattered flag: the three most

impressive beers I savored were at the GBBF International (no longer American!) cask

bar and they had some teeth. Brooklyn fetched up a mysterious Black Ops C&K Absinthe

Edition (11.5%); down the line was Port/Lost Abbey Hop 15 (11%) totally belying the

notion that IPAs don’t dominate a cask. And lastly, an entry from a new American Beer

Star who splashed out all over London Beer Week.

That Fifth Hammer must have been Thor’s. Brewer owner Chris Cuzme featured

cask Sonic Architecture Wave 2 (7.8%) at GBBF. Then he served keg Tangelo Crème

Regime Cream Ale (4.8%) at his own booth at LCBF, and finally took over 8 taps at

prominent craft bar The Axe. These featured yet more unusual ales like Cold Brew

Stout (4.5%) cold-filtered with coffee, Strawberry Rhubarb Sour (5.5%) and one-off BA

Shut Your Face Barley Wine (12%), impossible to find anywhere else on a foggy day in

Stoke Newington. A hero, forsooth.

Grousing aside, I do love these beer festivals. Hell, I love all beer festivals. And I suppose

if one gets out the calculator, paying as you go at GBBF is probably in the same ballpark as

the one-time fee at LCBF (maybe). GBBF made a good start at bringing up their game,

and it’s hard to argue with 1,000+ beers from 250+ breweries. Considering they also

added a gin bar, which I noticed did tempt the ladies, there was a bit more general dash

this year. So I’ll still attend both shows. Though I’m getting tired of being the oldest guy

in the hall at LCBF. With CAMRA that’s never a problem.

Just a Bit of the Bermondsey

by Warren “BeerSensei” Monteiro

When in London I spend Friday or Saturday afternoon on the Bermondsey Mile. Just a

little southeast of Tower Bridge you’ll find roughly 17 breweries, 2 distilleries, and a

clutch of specialty food stalls all tucked away underneath the railway arches. While the

Mile really is closer to 2 miles now, I’m directing you to one particular block that should

occupy an entire day’s drinking if you do it right. Enid Street boast 5 separate and

distinct brewery taprooms either next to each other or a short stumble a few arches

away. Here you will find, along with some food trucks:

Moor Brewery (of Bristol), 71 Enid Street, specializes in IPA’s and lovely barrel-aged

stouts. London Calling Sweden (#72) features Poppels Beers from, well, Sweden with

guests. Cloudwater Brewing (#73) is my personal favorite here. Their IPA’s and sours are

world class. Brew by Numbers (#75/79) is London based and works out of two arches.

One is usually quieter than the other. Their specialty was saisons, but they’ve added

some delicious IPA’s and stouts. Farther down the block (#83-84) is Bianca Road. Six

unusual beers here, in small batches. How about a cinnamon and ginger milkshake IPA?

Something you need to know is that nearly everybody on the Mile is cash-free, meaning

you’d better have a credit or a bank card along. This is a growing trend in London in

general, but particularly underneath the arches. While I agree on the security aspects,

there doesn’t seem to be any provision for running a tab, which means using that little

card a lot.

Bermondsey-beer-mile.co.uk is the most helpful resource as it is updated a couple of

times a year. Check them for hours. Saturday and Sunday are the liveliest days, but

Friday at 3 is the quieter approach if you want to catch them all. As you should.